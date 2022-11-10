All 30 NBA teams released their City Edition jerseys for the 2022-23 season. The Philadelphia 76ers revealed their new joints: an all-white uniform with red lettering that is inspired by the city. The Sixers showcased the city of Philadelphia’s iconic nickname, “The City of Brotherly Love,” on the front of the jersey with a cursive script and a “76” located on the shorts.

“There is so much history to be celebrated in our city, including the impact Philadelphia’s players, coaches and teams have had on the origin and evolution of the game of basketball,” said Sonny Hill, the Sixers’ executive advisor, in a press release announcing the new uniforms. “The legends of basketball here laid the foundation for the modern game we’ve all come to love and cherish – not just the physical aspect of the game, but the knowledge, history, context, and the great traditions. These uniforms represent the past, the present and the future of the game in our City of Brotherly Love.” 

Most Sixers fans expressed discontent online after the uniforms were officially unveiled. Many of them said that last year’s city edition uniforms, which took inspiration from the Spectrum, were better and worth revamping a few times like the Miami Heat did with their “Miami Vice” themed uniforms.

Still, several fans said that they liked the Sixers’ City Edition jerseys for the 2022-23 season. Tyrese Maxey posted on his Instagram story that he’s a fan of them.

RECOMMENDED
76ers Hawks prediction, 76ers Hawks odds, 76ers Hawks pick 76ers Hawks, NBA odds

NBA Odds: 76ers vs. Hawks prediction, odds and pick – 11/10/2022

Aidan Cotter ·

Sixers, Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid

‘You can feel it’: Doc Rivers’ strong take on Sixers hitting a ‘turning point’

Sam DiGiovanni ·

Sixers, Paul Reed, Montrezl Harrell

Paul Reed reveals his mindset amid battle with Montrezl Harrell for Sixers’ backup center role

Sam DiGiovanni ·

The Sixers will wear these uniforms eight times in the 2022 season and they will make their first appearance on Sunday, Nov. 13 against the Utah Jazz. You can view every team’s City Edition jerseys here.