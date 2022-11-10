By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

Published 2 hours ago

Updated 1 hour ago

All 30 NBA teams released their City Edition jerseys for the 2022-23 season. The Philadelphia 76ers revealed their new joints: an all-white uniform with red lettering that is inspired by the city. The Sixers showcased the city of Philadelphia’s iconic nickname, “The City of Brotherly Love,” on the front of the jersey with a cursive script and a “76” located on the shorts.

“There is so much history to be celebrated in our city, including the impact Philadelphia’s players, coaches and teams have had on the origin and evolution of the game of basketball,” said Sonny Hill, the Sixers’ executive advisor, in a press release announcing the new uniforms. “The legends of basketball here laid the foundation for the modern game we’ve all come to love and cherish – not just the physical aspect of the game, but the knowledge, history, context, and the great traditions. These uniforms represent the past, the present and the future of the game in our City of Brotherly Love.”

Most Sixers fans expressed discontent online after the uniforms were officially unveiled. Many of them said that last year’s city edition uniforms, which took inspiration from the Spectrum, were better and worth revamping a few times like the Miami Heat did with their “Miami Vice” themed uniforms.

I hate them less than I thought I would? https://t.co/nrQvggTrw9 — Kevin Rice (@TheKevinRice) November 10, 2022

If I were the Sixers I would simply bring back the spectrum city jerseys again pic.twitter.com/bMqvaF3qT2 — Subscribe to the You Know Ball Patreon (@TrillBroDude) November 10, 2022

yeah we’re not winning a game in these lmfao https://t.co/VHZBKHWd9K — football isnt a real sport (@humphreezius) November 10, 2022

sixers city jerseys are bad simply by the fact that nothing will be as good as last years — Bort Taiber (@robothero) November 10, 2022

Still, several fans said that they liked the Sixers’ City Edition jerseys for the 2022-23 season. Tyrese Maxey posted on his Instagram story that he’s a fan of them.

I think those Sixers city uniforms are good. Unfortunately they are coming right after the Spectrum jerseys which will probably be the best city jerseys they ever put out even if they keep doing this for 100 years — Mike (@mhc_76) November 10, 2022

The Sixers City Edition jerseys are 🔥🔥 this year 📸: @sixerspic.twitter.com/EbKCEdccts — Life of a Philly Fan (@PhillyFanLife) November 10, 2022

The Sixers will wear these uniforms eight times in the 2022 season and they will make their first appearance on Sunday, Nov. 13 against the Utah Jazz. You can view every team’s City Edition jerseys here.