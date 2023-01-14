To say that Kyle Kuzma’s oversized pink sweater outfit has taken a life of its own would be an understatement at this point. So much so, that the viral fit was featured in a bobblehead night during the Washington Wizards’ matchup against the New York Knicks on Friday night.

After the game, Kuzma was asked to share his thoughts on the viral sensation and he had the perfect response:

“I don’t like to call it bobblehead,” he said. “A bobblehead is like a sports term. … I would say, ‘action figure Kuz.’ I like that vibe. I was an action figure today, yeah.”

Kuzma has emerged as a bit of a fashion icon and he was very much on-brand with his statement here. The 27-year-old also admitted that he knew that his outfit was going to blow up, but he honestly did not expect it to get this massive:

“I mean, I knew it was gonna go viral,” Kuz said. “Not globally how it did, how it just went crazy. But hopefully, I made Raf Simons a lot of money.”

Action figure Kuz 🤣 Great answer from Kyle Kuzma on his pink sweater bobblehead night. pic.twitter.com/loYecgZnRT — NBA (@NBA) January 14, 2023

In case you were wondering, Raf Simons is the designer of the now-extremely popular sweater. As Kuz said, it does seem that he helped boost the fashion designer’s worldwide popularity.

Kyle Kuzma played some inspired basketball during his bobblehead night, dropping a game-high 40 points on 14-of-27 shooting, to go along with seven rebounds, seven assists, and four triples. It wasn’t enough, though, as Kuz’s big night was spoiled by the heroics of Jalen Brunson, who went off for 34 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists as he led the Knicks to a 112-108 win in the Capitol One Arena.