Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards are in Japan right now as they take on the defending champions Golden State Warriors in a couple of pre-season tune-up games. Kuz got an awesome surprise during the trip as he met up with a Japanese fan that honored him in the most epic way.

The Wizards stud got to meet a huge fan that decided to wear Kuzma’s now-iconic oversized pink sweater. Kuz loved the gesture and he made sure to meet the fan. The 6-foot-9 forward theN took to Twitter to share his reaction to the memorable fan encounter:

“He’s a legend,” Kuzma wrote in his tweet.

For those that require context, that’s the same sweater the Wizards stud dawned earlier in the season:

When you're off to one of the best starts in franchise history, you get to wear whatever you want😂@kylekuzma | #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/2drVu8PpGg — NBC Sports Washington (@NBCSWashington) November 22, 2021

Kuzma is one of the most fashion-forward individuals in the NBA. There’s no doubt about that. However, even this one was a bit of a questionable fashion statement from him, to say the least.

Then again, Kuzma’s sweater has taken a life of its own. It has become an iconic look, and the fact that a fan from halfway across the world decided to come out with his own version of it is a clear testament to this fact. That’s what fashion statements are supposed to do in the first place, right?

It’s going to be hard for Kuz to top this particular outfit. The Wizards star is definitely going to try, though. The NBA better be ready for the Kyle Kuzma fashion show this coming season.