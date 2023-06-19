Washington Wizards fans have to be feeling aggrieved right now after learning what they got from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for now-ex-cornerstone star Bradley Beal. This comes in the form of Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, an array of second-round picks, and pick swaps. Yup, the Wizards were not even able to squeeze a single first-round pick out of this blockbuster trade.

A bit of a silver lining for Washington fans, however, is that apparently, they scored quite a haul in terms of the second-round picks they've acquired in this deal. According to NBA insider Bobby Marks of ESPN, the Suns are sending no less than SIX future second-rounders to the Wizards:

The Washington Wizards are likely acquiring SIX second-round picks from the Phoenix Suns in the Bradley Beal trade, per @BobbyMarks42 😳 pic.twitter.com/gfhDqrk4X8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 18, 2023

That's a lot of second-round picks. However, it still does little to take away from the fact that they didn't get any first-rounders in the deal.

All hope is not lost, though. The Wizards are apparently trying to expand this transaction into a three-team deal as they look to trade Chris Paul to a contender. It's highly unlikely that they will be able to get a first-round pick for CP3, but at least the Wizards are expected to receive a considerable trade exception in a potential deal.

Be that as it may, you still have to feel for Wizards fans, who are probably feeling like they got robbed here. Not only did their massive investment in Bradley Beal over the years fail to provide much return, but it now also appears that they're letting him go for a sum that does not feel commensurate with what they will be giving up.