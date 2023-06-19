As of writing, the Bradley Beal blockbuster deal between the Washington Wizards and the Phoenix Suns is not official just yet. A deal is already in place, but apparently, the Wizards are still trying to see if they can further expand the deal with a third team.

NBA insider John Hollinger of The Athletic reports that the Wizards' real motivation behind the delay in the trade lies in their desire to make the deal more desirable for them. The trade is still going to happen, but Washington is merely trying to see if they can squeeze more assets out of this trade:

“The Wizards could complete the two-team trade right now and then trade CP3 later; the primary advantage of doing a three-team deal straight away is to end up with a larger trade exception, especially if one of the players they take back fits into Rui's $6.26M exception,” Hollinger wrote in his tweet.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Bradley Beal is definitely headed to Phoenix. Chris Paul, however, who is also part of the deal, isn't likely to end up with the Wizards. The 38-year-old doesn't exactly fall in line with Washington's plans — especially now that they've traded away their cornerstone star — and it comes as no surprise that they're now looking to expand the deal to get more assets out of Paul.

The Los Angeles Clippers have emerged as a possible destination for CP3 in what is going to be a noteworthy reunion between the 11-time All-NBA guard and the team he parted ways with six years ago.