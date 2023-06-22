Jordan Poole is now off to greener pastures. This is after the Golden State Warriors greenlighted a blockbuster trade deal that will see the 24-year-old take his talents to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Chris Paul. There's no denying that Poole will be joining a far less talented squad in Washington as compared to the dynasty-seeking Dubs, but at the same time, this might just be the platform he needs to emerge as a bona fide NBA star.

This is exactly what Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers believes. In a previous episode of his podcast, Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, George talked up the potential he sees in Poole if he is able to move on from the Warriors — something that we will now get to see in the near future:

“Jordan Poole— if he goes anywhere else, he's gonna be a star,” George said. “… He's a star in his own right, he just doesn't have the same opportunity that he would have somewhere else.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"Jordan Poole— if he goes anywhere else, he's gonna be a star… He's a star in his own right, he just doesn't have the same opportunity that he would have somewhere else." Paul George on Poole when he was still with the Warriors 👀 (via @PodcastPShow)pic.twitter.com/b78tSOLV6R — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 22, 2023

Is Paul George right? Is Jordan Poole on the brink of a breakout season with the Washington Wizards this coming year? What you can say for sure is that he's going to get a ton of opportunity now that he's set to be the primary option on offense in DC.

For their part, did the Warriors drop the ball in their decision to let Poole go? It wasn't too long ago that the 6-foot-4 combo guard was hailed as Stephen Curry's heir apparent. Was Poole too big a price to pay for Chris Paul? At this point, I guess only time can tell.