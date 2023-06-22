Another day, another wild trade in what has been a dizzying NBA offseason thus far. This time around, it's the Washington Wizards (again) and the Golden State Warriors that have taken center stage with the two teams swapping stars in Chris Paul and Jordan Poole. CP3 will now join forces with Stephen Curry to form a very intriguing partnership for the Dubs while Poole heads on over to the Capital where he will be able to show the basketball world what he can do outside of Curry's shadow.

Former Warriors guard Juan Toscano-Anderson, who currently plies his trade with the Utah Jazz, has caught wind of the blockbuster trade and was one of the first players to react to the deal on Twitter. JTA decided to focus his attention on former teammate Jordan Poole and what this trade could mean for him on a personal level:

Jordan Poole all star szn loading… — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) June 22, 2023

It is clear that Toscano-Anderson has high hopes for Jordan Poole now that he's with the Wizards. The 24-year-old showed flashes of brilliance during his time with the Warriors — particularly when Curry was out injured — and JTA is confident that Poole will now shine as bright as a diamond now that he's going to be the primary option on offense in Washington.

For their part, Wizards fans have to be feeling great about this trade. The front office has now practically traded Bradley Beal for Jordan Poole along with a few assets. At this point, you could say that it's not all that bad.