The Washington Wizards finished their preseason slate on Friday night, but they're not done adding players to the organization. While two-way contracts aren't headlining moves, adding talent for cheap is always a good thing.

The Wizards signed Baylor alum RayJ Dennis on Saturday, via NBA.com.

Dennis earned second-team All-Big 12 honors with the Bears last season after averaging 13.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and a conference-high 6.7 assists across 35 games as a super-senior. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder was the unanimous MAC Player of the Year while on Toledo the year prior, 19.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game.

Dennis played for the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2024 NBA Summer League and preseason but was waived on October 9. The Illinois native will likely get playing time with Washington G-League affiliate Capital City Go-Go.

Dennis fills the Wizards' third two-way spot along with Justin Champagnie and Tristan Vukcevic.

RayJ Dennis could be diamond in rough for Wizards

Given Dennis' NCAA success, he's a good player to develop at point guard. While Jordan Poole will start at the position for Washington this year, he's converting from shooting guard, so the team doesn't have a traditional option at that spot.

However, expect more moves to come, via Spotrac's Keith Smith.

“The Washington Wizards have been active in trade discussions to move a guaranteed salary, league sources told

@spotrac,” Smith reported. “Washington would like to keep Jared Butler for depth at point guard, which necessitates trading or waiving a player with a fully guaranteed contract.”

Butler ended the preseason on a high note, scoring 14 points on 6-for-11 shooting with five assists, one steal, and one block against the New York Knicks on Friday night. The 2021 second-round pick played 40 games for the Wizards last year, averaging 6.3 points on 48.8% shooting with 1.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest.

While developing fringe players into plus starters is never easy, Washington is leaving no stone unturned as it sorts out its point guards.