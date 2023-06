The Washington Wizards surprised the whole NBA world after trading with the Indiana Pacers to move one spot up and draft Bilal Coulibaly at no. 7 in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Coulibaly is Victor Wembanyama's teammate on the Metropolitans 92, though Wemby had high praises for him in the buildup to the draft.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Pacers are trading Balil Coulibaly to the Wizards, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2023

*More details to follow.