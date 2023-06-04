Victor Wembanyama, the projected no. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, shared the ultimate endorsement for his Metropolitans 92 teammate Bilal Coulibaly who is also set to get drafted this June.

Coulibaly isn't high on many draft boards–we have him at no. 27, going to the Charlotte Hornets–because he's not a flashy scorer and since all the focus has been on his teammate in Wembanyama. However, he's recently making a buzz as a potential late lottery selection after he was reportedly given a lottery promise.

While that is definitely good news for Coulibaly, Wembanyama wanted everyone to know that they are undervaluing the Mets 92 forward severely. According to Wemby, the 18-year-old has top-five talent and should be alongside him at the top of the draft boards.

“By now, everyone knows he deserves to be top 10. But not enough realize he deserves to be top 5,” Wembanyama wrote on Twitter alongside a highlight reel of Coulibaly from their latest game against ASVEL.

In the said contest, Bilal Coulibaly was sensational as he dropped 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting to help Mets 92 win 71-69 and reach the French league final. Victor Wembanyama, for his part, had 15 points in the game.

It is clear by now that Wembanyama is going to the San Antonio Spurs, who own the top overall selection in the upcoming draft. However, it will definitely be interesting to see where Coulibaly ends up going as he continues to increase his 2023 NBA Draft stock.

Given Wemby's endorsement, a team in the lottery could very well end up taking a gamble on the youngster.