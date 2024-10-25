Washington Wizards rookie Kyshawn George faced a steep challenge in his NBA debut, taking on the defensive assignment of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum in the Wizards’ season opener. Despite Washington’s 122-102 loss to the defending champions, George was eager for the chance to test himself against one of the league’s elite scorers.

“It was great. I expected it, I wanted it, I was looking forward to [guarding Jayson Tatum],” George remarked postgame.

Teammate Carlton “Bub” Carrington questioned George’s eagerness to take on the difficult assignment, to which George responded with confidence and humor.

“Yo Bub, relax. I wanted to guard him, alright?” he continued. “I definitely was looking forward to that matchup and just to be able to guard him, do my best, and to learn as much as possible.”

George, who finished with four points, three rebounds, and two assists, used the experience to study Tatum’s shooting patterns, footwork, and rhythm. “Just patterns, the way he shoots with rhythm, the way he shoots off the dribble and also to watch out for the feet to not pick up the foul,” George explained.

Tatum’s performance highlighted the gap in experience, but George’s defense contributed to Tatum shooting a more modest 9-for-20 from the field and just 3-for-11 from three-point range. This followed Tatum’s explosive opening night during the Celtics’ ring ceremony, where he dropped 37 points against the New York Knicks on an efficient 14-of-18 shooting, including 8-of-11 from beyond the arc.

With head coach Brian Keefe in his first full season, the Wizards are focused on developing young talent and instilling defensive resilience, and George’s willingness to embrace tough assignments aligns with that vision. Washington will look to build on these early lessons as they prepare for their next matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, aiming to improve on both ends of the floor after a challenging opener.