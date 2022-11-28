Published November 28, 2022

The Washington Wizards put up a formidable fight against the Boston Celtics on Sunday night, but in the end, the Jayson Tatum-less Celtics proved too strong for the Wizards. In spite of a 33-17 fourth quarter in favor of Washington, the Celtics were still able to hold on to secure a 130-121 win at the TD Garden.

After the loss, Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis had some bitter truths for his team. The 7-foot-3 big man reminded the Wizards that at this point, they’re not an elite team just yet:

“We learned we are not good enough to not be on at all times. We have to be. We’re not at that level where, ‘Okay, we can turn it up now and we can go.’ We’re not there yet so we have to be on for 48 (minutes), especially against these high-level teams,” Porizngis said.

Porzingis isn’t throwing shade on the Wizards here. He is merely pointing out the fact that they still have quite a ways to go in terms of becoming a real threat in the Eastern Conference. For starters, KP believes that it’s important for the Wizards to remain consistent for 48 minutes. This team cannot afford to not play at a high level throughout entire ball games.

A testament to this fact is Sunday’s botched comeback effort against a powerhouse Celtics side. Had the Wizards played with the same energy they did the whole game as they did in the fourth quarter then perhaps the result may have been different.

That’s now three straight losses for Washington. It’s a quick turnaround for Porzingis and Co., who will be back in action on Monday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.