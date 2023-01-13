Odds are still against the Washington Wizards being one of the NBA’s most aggressive sellers at the trade deadline, despite mass interest in prospective free agent Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal continuing the back half of his prime playing for a losing team. Just because general manager Tommy Shepherd and the front office are unlikely to make a major splash, though, hardly means Washington will be avoiding the trade market entirely leading up to February 9th.

The Wizards have been contacted by interested teams about the status of veteran guard Will Barton, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. While the team has reportedly stopped short of “actively shopping” the 11th-year veteran, Washington could go that route barring a swift turnaround in the win-loss column.

“The Washington Wizards have been receiving calls on the availability of guard Will Barton ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline, league sources tell B/R…The Wizards aren’t said to be actively shopping Barton as of yet, but things could change if the team continues to struggle. The 32-year-old is on an expiring $14.4 million deal.”

The Wizards’ total salary sits just below the luxury tax line. Dealing Barton before the deadline would give them additional flexibility to make other moves or simply lessen the hit on owner Ted Leonsis’ wallet.

Barton has fallen out of Wes Unseld Jr.’s rotation of late after beginning 2022-23 as a key reserve. He’s shooting just 37.5% from the field, a career-low accounted for by ugly 38.3% shooting on twos. Barton has at least been respectable from beyond the arc this season, sustaining his potential viability as a third or fourth perimeter player off the bench for a contending team that needs additional depth.

His $14.4 million expiring contract could also be of use to teams seeking more salary ballast for a bigger trade. However, league rules would prevent Barton’s new team from including him in a multi-player deal, instead limited to trading him again in a one-for-one swap.

Keep a close eye on Washington as February 9th approaches. If they suddenly decide to sell, the Wizards could shape the trade deadline as much any other team in basketball.