By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Washington Wizards are the ultimate trade-bait team ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Every team is looking to see if they decide to tear it down. Kyle Kuzma is the main player everyone is looking at, as he is playing very well and is on a manageable contract.

The Wizards could certainly get a good trade package in return for Kuzma. However, that possibility is not something they are super eager to explore. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Wizards see Kuzma as a big part of their future.

“Internally, however, Kuzma is considered, ‘a big part of the future’ for the Wizards, according to a league source who spoke with HoopsHype,” writes Scotto. “The Wizards believe they’re a more talented team than the record has shown to this point.”

Kuzma could be a free agent this offseason and makes $13 million this season. He is averaging 21.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from deep. Numerous teams should look to acquire him for his two-way services but the Wizards prefer to build a team using them.

The Wizards see Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma as a trio they can add players around in the hopes of making a playof run, per Scotto’s report. With the way they are playing overall, it will take some good reinforcements to win, as they have just a 14-21 record so far this season.