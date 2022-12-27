By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

The Washington Wizards are not in a very good spot right now. They are presently ranked 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 13-21 record. They are currently tied with the Orlando Magic. And while the Magic have won eight of their last 10 games, the Wizards have gone in the complete opposite direction. Washington has lost eight of its last 10 assignments. One key element of the Wizards’ fortunes this season has been forward Kyle Kuzma. The Wizards could finally be forced to accept that they have to deal him before the buzzer to ensure they don’t lose him for nothing, but as a consequence, there is a growing perception across the league that Kuzma is acquirable between now and the trade deadline on February 9. Here we will look at the four best trade destinations for Wizards star player Kyle Kuzma as the deadline looms.

There is speculation that Kuzma’s time with the Wizards may be coming to an end. Rumors of a trade involving him continue to circulate. Keep in mind that Kuzma signed a three-year, $39 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. That includes a player option for the third year. Recall that Kuzma landed with the Wizards in 2021 and enters the third year of his contract in 2023-24.

It is thought that Kuzma may choose to opt-out of the deal using his player option. That could prompt the Wizards to consider trading him rather than potentially losing him for nothing. Kuzma reportedly may want to explore free agency this offseason and may not want to stay with the Wizards. However, there are now suggestions that he could leave Washington sooner than expected.

If the Wizards indeed deal Kuzma before the NBA Trade Deadline, we expect strong interest in him due to his current strong performance for the Wizards. Take note that he has great potential as an explosive combo forward. As such, he can be a valuable third option on a strong team. Kuzma is 27 years old and is set to receive a large contract extension this offseason, but his value may make him worth it for many teams.

Now, let’s discuss the four best trade destinations for Kyle Kuzma as the trade deadline closes in.

There's a rising belief leaguewide that Kyle Kuzma is ‘gettable’ between now and the trade deadline, per @TheSteinLine “Based on the rumbles I've heard, I struggle to envision Kuzma wanting to stay in the nation's capital beyond this season.” 👀 (Via https://t.co/fkehx2Rux8) pic.twitter.com/lLLmpFchZA — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) December 26, 2022

1. Brooklyn Nets

Seeing Kuzma in a Brooklyn Nets jersey could be very interesting. Of course, there is some potential risk for the Nets in acquiring Kuzma. Given Kuzma’s talent and contract, the Nets will have to give up their current top center, Nic Claxton, in any deal. However, the potential benefits outweigh the risks.

A lineup featuring Kuzma, Durant, Irving, and Simmons would be formidable, and it almost doesn’t really matter who the fifth player is. Day’Ron Sharpe could fill that role, or Simmons could play the center position with Seth Curry joining the lineup. There may also be veteran options available on the buyout market. Take note that Kuzma is having a breakout season and adding him to a team already loaded with star power could make the Nets the top offensive team in the NBA. The Nets are currently among the hottest teams in the league, and adding Kuzma makes them even stronger.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

Kuzma will always be linked to the Lakers. Not surprisingly, there have been persistent rumors linking the Lakers to a potential trade for him. Take note that the Lakers would not deal for Kuzma simply because he used to play for them. They want to win now and would only consider a trade if it made sense from a basketball perspective.

Fortunately, Kuzma fits the bill. He is an athletic combo forward with ball-handling skills. He also has the ability to create his own shot, strong defense, and good chemistry with James. Kuzma would be a valuable addition to the Lakers’ roster. The fact that the Lakers have already worked with Kuzma and LeBron James seems to have a preference for keeping him only adds to his value. Trading for Kuzma, possibly at the expense of someone like Pat Beverley plus additions, could improve the Lakers big time.

3. Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have a potential trade asset that they could offer to the Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma. That piece is big man John Collins. Like Kuzma, Collins has been the subject of trade rumors for some time, but he remains with the Hawks for now. Remember that the Wizards previously had expressed interest in Collins and seriously considered trading for him last offseason.

Now, though Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard has stated before that Kuzma has a lot of potential for growth as a player with the Wizards, Collins could be a good pick-up as well. At his best, Collins is just as good as or even better than Kuzma offensively. Remember that in the 2019-20 season, Collins averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds per game and is a better and stronger pick-and-roll player than Kuzma. Collins is also younger, at 25 years old. He remains under contract through 2025 (with a possible player option for 2026) for a similar salary range to what Kuzma should receive.

4. Phoenix Suns

Reports also indicate that the Phoenix Suns want to acquire Kyle Kuzma. He is likely the best player in any deal the Suns could offer the Wizards, particularly on offense. His athleticism allows him to score in transition more frequently than any player the Suns would be giving up in this trade. That includes Jae Crowder, Torrey Craig, and maybe one more piece/asset.

Sure, Kuzma’s defense won’t scare many opponents. Still, he can still play solid defense at this level. This makes the trade-off worth it in the long run. Additionally, the Suns are essentially getting Kuzma for the price of Craig, as Crowder is not currently playing for them. Any value the Suns can get for Crowder is a good thing, and Kuzma far exceeds that expectation.