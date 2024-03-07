The Washington Wizards, after a few years of mediocrity, have fully embraced the tank. While this is an enticing path to take for a franchise with no real direction, this means fielding a product on the court that's borderline unsightly. After winning 35 games during the 2022-23 season, the most they can win this season is 30, and no one in their right mind is betting on that to happen, let alone for them to reach 20 wins. Even 15 wins might be too far for the 9-52 Wizards to reach at this point of the season.
Now, of course it will be a source of frustration for Wizards fans that their team decided to bottom out after the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes has already passed. The most enticing prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft class is also a Frenchman in Alexandre Sarr, but his ceiling pales in comparison to Wembanyama.
Nonetheless, draft season isn't yet upon us, although it's justifiable if it's where the Wizards fans are looking forward to. For now, the Wizards have 21 more games left to endure this season, and the best way for fans to enjoy themselves is to monitor the development of youngsters who could play a huge role in lifting the moribund franchise based in the nation's capital out of the abyss.
Here are three young players Wizards fans must focus on for the rest of the 2023-24 NBA season.
Deni Avdija
On February 14, 2024, Deni Avdija, a man who hasn't scored more than 25 points since entering the league in 2020, had the game of his life, tallying 41 points on 13-24 shooting from the field (6-10 from deep, 11-13 from the foul line). Avdija has taken plenty of strides this season; his development on the offensive end, in particular, is a welcome sight.
In 58 games thus far this season for the Wizards, Avdija is averaging 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 50.4 percent shooting from the field and 40.2 percent from deep — all career-bests. But Avdija also looks like a much-improved player based on the eye test, lending credence to the fact that his numbers improved as a result of the mini-leap he has made, not just because of his increased opportunity.
One of Deni Avdija's selling points as a prospect back in 2020 was his point forward abilities. At 6'9, scouts believed he could become a reliable secondary playmaker at worst, although for the first three seasons of his career, he hasn't quite been adept at breaking down his defenders off the dribble. He's more of a bring the ball up and then swing the ball kind of guy rather than an offensive initiator.
But this season, Avdija has been more fearless when it comes to hunting for his own shot, and he has been more relentless when driving towards the rim. He has gotten a bit lost in the shuffle with Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole hoarding shot attempts and Tyus Jones soaking up primary offensive-creation duties, but Avdija's increased aggressiveness, better shooting, and tighter handle makes the final 21 games rather interesting for Wizards fans who believe that there's another level for the 23-year old to unlock.
Bilal Coulibaly
The seventh overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, Bilal Coulibaly was the biggest riser of his draft class due to two reasons: his defensive potential and eye-popping athleticism. Coulibaly was flying around the court in the French league, which led many to believe that his physical tools and feel for the game will translate to the highest level of professional basketball competition.
For the most part, Coulibaly has been every bit as advertised; he has been very active on the defensive end, but his main drawback, his lack of offensive production, has been quite a limiting factor in his rookie season. The Wizards rookie is either a catch-and-shooter, a crasher of the offensive boards, a transition scorer, or someone who shoots out of rhythm in the offense; he doesn't do much dribbling at all, which is certainly what the Wizards should have expected when they drafted him.
But now, to end the 2023-24 season, Bilal Coulibaly should get as much burn as he can, provided he stays healthy. The Wizards have named him as the team's starting shooting guard; it'll be interesting to see if Coulibaly's shooting improves or if he flashes a more well-rounded offensive game, with the Wizards hoping that he'll be ready to take on a bigger role in Year 2.
Johnny Davis
There's not much reason for Wizards fans to be excited to watch Johnny Davis play. At this point, Davis, the 10th overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, looks like the worst lottery pick of his batch, as he hasn't quite looked like an NBA player for any consistent stretch in his career thus far.
Davis lacks burst off the dribble, so he struggles to gain separation from defenders. As a result, his shooting efficiency is in the mud. Moreover, he doesn't have the best scoring touch; he routinely misses layups, and he needs to be completely wide-open to make buckets.
These last 21 games of the Wizards' season should prove to be Johnny Davis' final chance to cement himself as a keeper for Washington, as the team may have to cut him loose in the offseason given how little he has produced since entering the NBA.