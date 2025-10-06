WASHINGTON, D.C. — In 2023, the Washington Wizards' new regime decided to rebuild with young talent after five straight losing seasons with a veteran core under the prior administration. However, it still keeps elder statesmen like CJ McCollum around to set an example for the kids.

During Wizards Media Day on Sept. 29, the 34-year-old guard shared advice he gave to No. 6 overall draft pick Tre Johnson, via Monumental Sports Network's Chase Hughes.

After this video went viral GM Will Dawkins said the Wizards are trying to help Tre develop some hobbies. Here's CJ McCollum in detail on why it's actually pretty important:

“With the young fella from Texas, I was telling him ‘What else do you do besides play basketball?' And I had to envision what it was like when I was 19. I was still in college, I wasn't in the NBA,” he explained. “He was like, ‘I just sleep.' I was like ‘Bro, you gotta find something else. You don't play video games?' He was like ‘No, all I do is hoop.' I said ‘That's great, that's important, and that's the type of mentality you gotta have. But you need an escape. This is about to be 82 games, practice every day, you're only off once every six days. We're gonna be in new cities every night. You're gonna need something to do on that off day that's not basketball. Massage, yoga, whatever.'”

Despite the assertive tone, McCollum wasn't preaching to Johnson. Rather, the former NBA Most Improved Player saw his former self in the rookie guard, and he shared the lessons he learned when he was his age.

“We were just talking, and I was thinking ‘What did I do when I was 20?' I was like ‘Damn, I didn't have nothing,'” he admitted with a chuckle. “I played video games for a year, and then I stopped. I had my own radio show, so that was an hour out of the day where I could get away from basketball. But I said ‘It's 24 hours in the day, you need some hobbies. I'll send you some books, I'll send you some stuff. But you gotta find something else that helps you escape the game. If you don't have an escape, you'll go crazy.' That's what I've noticed in this sport. Without balance, there's chaos.”

Similar to Johnson, McCollum was also a decorated collegiate guard who got drafted in the top 10. The Ohio native was a two-time AP Honorable Mention All-American at Lehigh University and set the Patriot League all-time scoring record. He also became the first-ever Mountain Hawks player to enter the NBA when the Portland Trail Blazers drafted him 10th overall in 2013.

On the other hand, Johnson earned SEC Freshman of the Year and second-team All-SEC honors with Texas last season before the Wizards took him with the sixth pick in June's draft. The difference is that McCollum stayed in college all four years and graduated with a journalism degree, while Johnson went pro after just one season.

That extra time in school helped McCollum explore his passion for media, making him a well-rounded person before playing in the league. Johnson must figure out his non-basketball interests while navigating the NBA, but he luckily has a teammate who's been in his shoes and wants to help.

Brian Keefe, Kyshawn George discuss Wizards' development style

Johnson isn't the only person in Washington who could learn from McCollum's work-life balance. Head coach Brian Keefe admitted as much to ClutchPoints after Friday's practice.

“I probably should do better in that area myself,” the second-year coach said when asked if the organization pushes its players to explore off-court hobbies. “I probably wouldn't be a good role model for that, so…”

The fact that McCollum is already filling in one of Keefe's blind spots despite only being with the Wizards since June shows his value. They have the basketball work ethic down, so mixing that with fulfilling non-hoop activities could help their young players avoid being overwhelmed by the NBA grind. Naturally, that will help them perform better on the hardwood as well.

On that note, second-year guard/forward Kyshawn George described how the Wizards develop their players on Friday.

Kyshawn George said that he thinks Bub Carrington is even more comfortable with his midrange jumper now, which was a strength last season. "I've seen him work on it all summer." George also praised the organization for how dedicated it is to developing players.

“We were here on what, May 8? Working through May, June. Here for Summer League in July,” the 21-year-old said. “It just shows that we're willing workers, and the organization is putting everything in order for us to be able to work. Coaches are here, strength and conditioning, the medical staff, everybody's here for us to get better. They've done a good job of that.”

George also mentioned that he's seen 20-year-old guard Bub Carrington's midrange jumper improve recently, an anecdotal example of how their reps are paying off. Still, the former Miami Hurricane said nothing about non-basketball development, showing how McCollum's philosophy is new for the Wizards.

General manager Will Dawkins was actually the first member of the organization to publicly say that it wants Johnson to pick up other interests, which he did during his preseason presser on Sept. 24, via Hughes. At the same time, it's different when a teammate emphasizes something than when an executive does, since players spend almost every day together. McCollum could be the locker-room “yin and yang enforcer,” making sure that the young players maintain balance in their lives.

Johnson admitted on Media Day that he's “not there yet” in that regard, via Sports Illustrated's Henry J. Brown. On the bright side, Dawkins and McCollum have at least planted the seed, and the rookie has time to progress.

A rebuilding team trading for a veteran guard on an expiring contract isn't the most consequential move on paper, but the former New Orleans Pelican's influence could help Washington's young core for years to come, even if he doesn't stick around long-term.