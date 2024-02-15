Wizards forward Deni Avdija had himself a night despite their loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday night.

Things are looking bleak for the Washington Wizards franchise, as is the case when teams are in the early stages of a rebuild. The Wizards hardly have any player whom fans would think of as a franchise cornerstone, although Deni Avdija's performance on Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans amid Kyle Kuzma's absence should give supporters of the downtrodden franchise something to be hopeful for.

Avdija has flashed the all-around game that made him one of the best prospects available in the 2020 NBA Draft. But this season, the Wizards forward is also showcasing an improved scoring game that bodes well for his long-term future as one of the best glue guys in the association.

Despite the Wizards' 133-126 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, Deni Avdija showed up and meant business, dropping a career-high 43 points to go along with 14 rebounds and six three-pointers. According to StatMuse, Avdija became the first player in franchise history to tally those numbers in a single game, which simply goes to show how far the 23-year old's game has come.

Avdija has always had solid ballhandling, defense, and rebounding — hallmarks of an incredible team player that every contending team needs. But now, the Wizards forward is addressing one of the biggest weaknesses that has been holding his game back. From a player who shot 31.7, 32.7, and 29.5 percent, respectively, in his first three seasons in the NBA, Avdija is now a proud 40.5 percent shooter from downtown.

Given how young Deni Avdija is, it's possible that he's now reaching a new level in his career. With the Wizards, he'll have plenty of opportunity in the next few years to cement himself as one of the best 3 and D wings in the NBA who'll have plenty of suitors among contending teams looking for greater playoff viability in their rotations.

Avdija is under contract for the next four years for a grand total of $55 million, an exceptional bargain for the Wizards if he continues to fine tune his game. The Wizards may not have many long-term keepers on the roster, but expect them to hold onto Avdija for as long as they can as he tries to play a huge part in getting the team back to respectability.