As the Washington Wizards prepare for the 2025-26 season, one name has quietly slipped under the radar, a name that deserves just as much attention, if not more. That player is Kyshawn George, the 6-foot-9 Swiss wing who flashed enormous potential during his rookie season in Washington. While his numbers may not leap off the page: 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 37.2 percent shooting, context tells a much deeper story.

George played in 68 games as a rookie, logging 26.5 minutes per night, and showed enough flashes of versatility to suggest that his sophomore season could be transformative. With improved shooting mechanics, a clearer role, and an opportunity for expanded minutes due to injuries elsewhere on the roster, George could very well be the player who shocks the NBA by breaking out in 2025-26.

Why Kyshawn George has the tools to emerge as Washington’s breakout star

George’s size and skill set are what make him such an intriguing piece in Washington’s rebuild. At 6-foot-9 with guard-like instincts, he’s already difficult for opposing wings to match up with. His ability to handle the ball, facilitate offense, and create mismatches is rare for a player his size, and it gives head coach Brian Keefe flexibility in how he deploys him.

Kyshawn George made a lot of plays in just two games of NBA Summer League. Promising asset budding in Washington. Fits the mold of the connective two-way wing all 30 NBA teams covet. Long, skilled, cerebral, defends, and shoots it. Has improved athletically since college. pic.twitter.com/LO85kv1bKk — Jacob Myers (@League_Him) July 22, 2025

During his rookie year, George showed glimpses of that versatility. He wasn’t just a spot-up shooter or a slasher; he was both, and more. His playmaking instincts were surprisingly advanced, averaging 2.5 assists per game despite playing most of his minutes off the ball. He demonstrated the ability to make quick reads in transition, deliver passes in tight windows, and serve as a secondary facilitator alongside Jordan Poole. For a Wizards team that often struggled with offensive cohesion, George’s willingness to move the ball and play within the flow of the offense was invaluable.

The most important factor in George’s development, however, lies in his shooting. As a rookie, he connected on just 32.2 percent of his three-pointers, but he attempted 5.2 per game, showing confidence in his perimeter shot. If his Summer League performance was any indication, his shooting stroke is catching up to his confidence.

Reports out of Las Vegas suggested that George looked more comfortable as a jump shooter, knocking down shots at a much higher clip and showing fluid mechanics that weren’t always there as a rookie. If he can even approach league-average efficiency from deep, defenses will be forced to respect him, which opens up driving lanes and enhances his value as a facilitator.

How opportunity and circumstance could propel George’s breakout

The Wizards are not expected to compete for a playoff spot this season, which means the front office and coaching staff have every incentive to prioritize the development of their young players. George, with his rare size-skill combination, fits the mold of the kind of versatile wing every team is hunting for in today’s NBA. Giving him freedom to experiment, make mistakes, and grow into his role only benefits the franchise long-term.

Kyshawn George vs Columbia 18/6/5 – 6/8 FG 4/4 3PFG Full highlights: pic.twitter.com/aL5OIYFlzO — riley ｼ (@rileyricharrds) August 29, 2025

Offensively, George’s fit alongside Tre Johnson and Sarr is tantalizing. With Johnson handling much of the perimeter shot creation and Sarr providing interior scoring and rim protection, George’s ability to serve as a connector piece, knocking down open shots, attacking closeouts, and facilitating ball movement, fills a critical need.

He doesn’t need to be the primary scorer to make a massive impact; rather, his growth into a reliable two-way wing could stabilize Washington’s rotation and give them a blueprint for the type of player they want to build around.

Defensively, George may be even more valuable. The Wizards were near the bottom of the league last season in defensive rating, and while the addition of Sarr helps their interior, their perimeter defense remains suspect. George has the tools to step in and guard opposing wings and guards alike, which could earn him crunch-time minutes. If he proves to be a consistent disruptor on that end, his breakout potential only grows.

Don’t be surprised when Kyshawn George shines

Heading into the 2025-26 season, it’s easy to focus on the more hyped sophomore names in Washington’s rotation. Alex Sarr’s upside as a rim protector and offensive hub is tantalizing, while Carrington’s athleticism and shot creation give him star potential. But sleeping on Kyshawn George would be a mistake.

George’s rookie season may not have turned heads statistically, but the underlying flashes were there: the size, the vision, the defense, the shooting confidence. Summer League hinted at the next step in his development, and the Wizards’ current roster situation provides the perfect opportunity for him to put it all together.

With Coulibaly sidelined, George could find himself thrust into a prominent role early in the season. If he rises to the occasion, his combination of size, skill, and versatility could make him the breakout player nobody is talking about yet, but everyone will be by season’s end.

So while the spotlight shines on Sarr and Carrington, don’t forget about the 6-foot-9 Swiss forward quietly waiting for his chance. Kyshawn George has the tools, the opportunity, and the work ethic to shock the NBA world this year. And if he does, don’t say you weren’t warned.