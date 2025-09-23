Jordan Poole didn’t hold back when asked about his reunion with former Golden State Warriors teammate Kevon Looney. Speaking during New Orleans Pelicans Media Day on Tuesday, the 25-year-old guard expressed excitement about teaming up with Looney again while also taking a subtle jab at his former team, the Washington Wizards.

“I’m super excited, man. I haven’t had a good screen in two years so it’ll be dope,” Poole said.

Poole and Looney spent four seasons together with the Warriors, capturing a championship in 2022. Looney, a reliable screen-setter and interior presence, earned three titles during his decade-long stint in Golden State. Their reunion in New Orleans follows a pair of challenging years for Poole in Washington, where he often shouldered a heavier offensive load with fewer veteran stabilizers around him.

Jordan Poole calls Kevon Looney reunion vital for Pelicans’ revamped roster

“Playing with somebody who’s won a championship, obviously you go through a long season and you just build the relationship in terms of just basketball and chemistry,” Poole said.

“I'm super excited, man. I haven't had a good screen in two years.” Pelicans guard Jordan Poole on playing with Kevon Looney again 😅 (via @PelicansNBA)pic.twitter.com/D2gX3Tc2AP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 23, 2025

“For me personally, it’s a really big pickup just for how I play – I think it’s huge for our team too for the young guys, for DQ, for Missi, for opening the floor up for guys like Trey and Hawkins, Herb… just our experience. We have a really good group and I think Troy and Joe did a good job of putting this unit together.”

Poole arrives in New Orleans after averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game with the Wizards last season. He appeared in 68 games and shot 43.2% from the field and 37.8% from three-point range in 29.4 minutes per contest.

Looney, who signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Pelicans this offseason, adds much-needed frontcourt depth. In 76 games for the Warriors last season, the 6-foot-9 center averaged 4.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 51.4% from the field in 15 minutes per game.

New Orleans opens the 2025-26 season on Wednesday, Oct. 22, against the Memphis Grizzlies. The revamped roster also includes additions like Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, rookies Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears, and veterans Saddiq Bey and Jalen McDaniels. The Pelicans are looking to rebound from a 21-61 campaign, the second-worst record in franchise history.