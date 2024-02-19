Alex Sarr made sure to have a great game with NBA people watching him.

Perth Wildcats big man Alex Sarr has NBA dreams, and he seemingly took a step closer to ensuring that he would be among the top picks at the 2024 NBA Draft when he showed out in front of NBA execs who flew all the way to Tasmania to see him play over the weekend (via Jonathan Givony of ESPN).

“A significant audience of NBA executives in Tasmania came to watch Alex Sarr in Perth's regular season finale. 17 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks in 21 minutes for the projected No. 2 pick.”

Not a few experts and mock drafts have the 7-1 Sarr projected as the top overall pick at the 2024 draft. Given his size, length, and skillset, it seems that Sarr offers the tantalizing qualities of an NBA prospect. What also makes Sarr such an attention-grabbing player is his ability to defend against smaller players while also being a solid defender at the rim. That's the kind of versatility that will always have a use in today's competition landscape in the NBA. Whether the skills Sarr has been showing so far will translate into the NBA remains to be seen, but the promise is there for him.

In 24 games with the NBL's Wildcats, the 18-year-old Alex Sarr managed to average 9.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 52 percent from the floor.

The Detroit Pistons, Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, and the Portland Trail Blazers are among the chief “contenders” to win the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft, given their performance so far in the 2023 -24 NBA regular season.