For a team like the Washington Wizards, who are in the running for a high lottery pick, the final month of the regular season should be all about development. Evaluating the young players on their roster and seeing who can be a part of the team moving forward. The Wizards recently made a few roster moves that moves towards that goal. The Wizards signed former first round pick RJ Hampton to a 10-day contract as per Josh Robbins of The Athletic, and signed Justin Champagnie to a two-way contract as per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.
These signings come on the heels of the Wizards converting Eugene Omoruyi's two-way contract to a standard contract. That signing facilitated the Champagnie deal which the opened up a regular roster spot for Hampton.
Justin Champagnie had been on the Wizards roster already, but was signed to a 10-day contract. He now gets more stability as the season winds down. RJ Hampton joins the Wizards from their G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go.
Hampton is an intriguing add for the Wizards as he was a former first round pick of the Denver Nuggets in the 2020 NBA Draft. A top high school prospect, Hampton opted to play professional basketball overseas as opposed to playing in the NCAA. He most recently appeared in eight games for the Miami Heat this season before they cut him.
Champagnie also has NBA experience, having played for the Toronto Raptors on a two-way contract during the 2021-22 season, and then briefly with the Boston Celtics near the end of the 2022-23 season.