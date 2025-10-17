It may seem early, but New York Knicks star Josh Hart is already in a holiday campaign for Tommy John.

A new ad with the Knicks guard has dropped, and Hart appears ready for the holiday season. It begins with Hart giving a press conference, where he is asked what he is gifting people for Christmas. He stands up to reveal his Tommy John underwear before his late-night adventure ensues.

Then, a voiceover, which is a riff on the iconic A Visit from St. Nicholas poem, guides viewers through Hart's gift-giving journey. Admittedly, the lines are clever with their usage of Hart and the brand's name.

“Twas the Hart before Christmas, and before the night's done, shooting guard Josh Hart will gift everyone,” the voiceover says. “In his Tommy John underwear, he glides downstairs, with last-minute gifts to show that he cares. Stuck for ideas and don't know where to start? Go to TommyJohn.com and gift from the Hart.”

Josh Hart is heading into his third full season with the Knicks

The upcoming 2025-26 season will be Hart's third full season with the Knicks. He was traded to the team during the 2022-23 season by the Portland Trail Blazers. After playing in 51 games for the Trail Blazers in the first half of the 2022-23 season, he only started in one (but played in 25) with the Knicks throughout the rest of the year.

Since then, he has become a vital role player for the Knicks. He started in 42 games in the 2023-24 season, but he played in 81. He then averaged 37.6 minutes per game during the 2024-25 season, resulting in him being named the Minutes Champion.

The Knicks made it to the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2024-25 season. They were eliminated in six games by the Indiana Pacers.

Hart has bounced around the NBA during his career. He was drafted by the Utah Jazz with the last pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft. He was immediately traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The first two seasons of his career were spent with the Lakers. Hart was then traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, spending the better part of three seasons with them before being traded to the Trail Blazers. Now, he has seemingly found a home in New York, landing ad campaigns like his holiday one for Tommy John.