The Washington Wizards enter the 2025-26 NBA season in a position they have not enjoyed for quite some time: optimism. After years of drifting through lottery seasons and patchwork roster moves, the franchise has finally begun to carve out a clearer identity. Their young core of Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, and Bub Carrington has energized the fanbase, while the addition of steady veterans like Khris Middleton and the acquisition of CJ McCollum and Cam Whitmore provide both leadership and scoring balance.

The Wizards may not yet be ready to contend for a top seed in the Eastern Conference, but they are no longer a bottom-feeder either. Instead, they sit in the intriguing middle ground where growth is expected, and every roster move could tip the scales toward either a Play-In chase or something more ambitious.

The Wizards’ offseason was marked by smart, calculated moves rather than splashy ones. Bringing back Marvin Bagley III on a short-term deal gives them another forward who can stretch the floor at times, while keeping Middleton around ensures there is veteran guidance for the developing stars. The front office also showed shrewdness in the trade market, turning Jordan Poole into McCollum and flipping assets for Cam Whitmore.

Those moves balance out the timeline by pairing established players with emerging talent. However, as the season unfolds, the Wizards could find themselves in need of another push, either to climb firmly into playoff contention or to solidify the long-term structure of their rebuild. If they decide to get aggressive at the trade deadline, three names stand out as potential targets: Jonathan Kuminga, Walker Kessler, and Anfernee Simons.

Jonathan Kuminga: A dynamic wing to anchor the future

If there is one position that defines success in today’s NBA, it is the versatile wing. The Wizards have promising pieces in Coulibaly and Whitmore, but adding another two-way forward like Jonathan Kuminga could elevate their rotation dramatically. Kuminga has grown steadily with the Golden State Warriors, but his role has often fluctuated depending on the team’s veteran hierarchy.

Currently, Kuminga is looking for a better deal elsewhere as his situation with the GSW has worsened. For a Wizards team that is still in the building phase, Kuminga would have the freedom to develop fully into a primary wing option while bringing immediate defensive impact.

The appeal of Kuminga in Washington lies in his ability to complement both the youth and the veterans already in place. With Sarr as the interior anchor and Coulibaly providing defense on the perimeter, Kuminga would fit as a slashing scorer who thrives in transition and can guard multiple positions.

Offensively, his athleticism would give Carrington and McCollum another outlet, and his growing jumper suggests he could stretch the floor alongside Middleton or Whitmore. Washington has lacked a true above-the-rim forward since the days of young Otto Porter Jr., and Kuminga would fill that void while aligning perfectly with the timeline of their rebuild.

In a weakened Eastern Conference, Kuminga could be the kind of swing acquisition that propels Washington toward stability. A lineup featuring Carrington, Kuminga, Coulibaly, Sarr, and Whitmore would give the Wizards a modern identity centered on youth, athleticism, and versatility. Kuminga may not yet be a star, but in Washington, he would have the opportunity to grow into one.

Walker Kessler: Rim protection to solidify the defense

While Alex Sarr projects as a cornerstone big man, the Wizards’ depth in the frontcourt remains thin. Marvin Bagley is more of a stretch big than a defensive anchor, and Tristan Vukcevic, while skilled, is not known for his interior presence. That makes Walker Kessler an intriguing target.

The Utah Jazz have been navigating their own rebuild, and Kessler’s role has shifted as the team added more versatile frontcourt options. If the Wizards were to pursue him, they would be betting on his elite rim protection and rebounding to fortify a defense that often leaks points in the paint.

One thing Walker Kessler doesn't get a lot of credit for is his constant activity and movement on the offensive end He's always looking to cut, roll, set a screen, or just move his positioning to keep the defense honest pic.twitter.com/3BTnFOHq4J — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) September 21, 2025

Kessler’s presence alongside Sarr would give Washington one of the more imposing defensive tandems in the league. Sarr’s mobility and length allow him to defend in space, while Kessler’s shot-blocking instincts and rebounding address the interior.

Together, they could mirror some of the league’s more successful twin-tower experiments, with Sarr operating as a modern stretch big and Kessler anchoring the rim. This pairing would not only raise the Wizards’ defensive ceiling but also help them control the boards, a weakness that has plagued the team in recent seasons.

Offensively, Kessler is limited, but his rim-running and pick-and-roll finishing would pair nicely with Carrington’s developing playmaking and McCollum’s steady hand in the halfcourt.

Anfernee Simons: Scoring Punch and Offensive Insurance

Even with CJ McCollum in the mix and Carrington developing, the Wizards lack a dynamic scorer who can take over a game when the offense stalls. This is where Anfernee Simons comes into play. Long viewed as a rising star in Portland, now with Boston, Simons remains one of the league’s most gifted young scorers, capable of creating his own shot from anywhere on the court.

Anfernee Simons is about to turn into 2016 Steph in the Celtics offensepic.twitter.com/bVLMzXvslB https://t.co/eRklkvezpR — CelticsGlobe (@celtsglobe) September 3, 2025

Adding Simons would give the Wizards something they have not had in years: a perimeter scorer who can both initiate and finish plays at a high level. In Washington, Simons could slide into a primary scoring role alongside Coulibaly and Sarr, with the ability to close games as the go-to option when needed.

The Wizards’ offense has too often leaned on streaky scoring from the wings, but Simons’ shot creation would give them a consistent weapon in crunch time. In an Eastern Conference where teams like the Heat, Hornets, and Hawks are jockeying for position, Simons could be the kind of acquisition that makes the Wizards a serious threat.

Where the wizards stand in the East

The Wizards have already enjoyed one of their best offseasons in recent memory. By moving off Jordan Poole and bringing in CJ McCollum and Cam Whitmore, they addressed both leadership and upside. Retaining Khris Middleton ensures they have a veteran bridge, and the continued growth of Sarr, Coulibaly, and Carrington should provide steady improvement. But the Eastern Conference, while weakened at the top, is still highly competitive in the middle tiers, with a logjam of teams fighting for seeds 5 through 10.

For Washington to truly separate itself, adding another impact piece is crucial. Kuminga would give them the wing depth they need, Kessler would provide defensive balance, and Simons would elevate their offensive ceiling. Each of these potential acquisitions fills a specific void, and together they highlight the flexibility the Wizards have moving forward.

The rebuild is far from complete, but it is no longer directionless. If the Wizards choose to push some of their chips in at the trade deadline, targeting players like Kuminga, Kessler, and Simons could be the key to transforming them from an improving team into a legitimate playoff contender. The Eastern Conference is vulnerable, and for the first time in years, Washington has the pieces and the pathway to take advantage.