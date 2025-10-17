The Indiana Hoosiers have gone all-in on head coach Curt Cignetti after an unprecedented two-year turnaround. Cignetti, who turned the Indiana football team into a Big Ten powerhouse and national contender, recently agreed to an eight-year, $93 million contract extension that includes a substantial buyout increase.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the deal raises Cignetti’s average annual salary to $11.6 million — making him the third-highest-paid coach in college football behind Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Ohio State’s Ryan Day. It also boosts his buyout from $10 million to $15 million.

“Under his previous deal, Cignetti's buyout was set to drop to $10 million on Dec. 1, a number that now climbs to $15 million under the new contract,” Thamel reported.

In a video shared by Indiana, Cignetti said, “I couldn’t be more proud to be a Hoosier, and I plan on retiring as a Hoosier. The way this state has embraced us and our success in football has meant more to me than anything else.” Athletic director Scott Dolson echoed that sentiment, saying, “We didn’t come this far only to come this far. We’re all-in and going to continue to invest.”

However, not everyone believes the Indiana football team made the right move. Former ESPN analyst and College Football Playoff commentator David Pollack voiced his skepticism on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “I know Cig has had an amazing two years, but… I’m just not doing that long term of a deal for any college football coach. Too many changes happening way too quickly these days.”

Pollack’s concern isn’t unfounded. In a rapidly changing college football landscape, with NIL, transfer portal volatility, and conference realignment reshaping programs yearly, committing nearly a decade to one coach carries massive financial and strategic risk. Even with Cignetti’s impressive record, Pollack believes schools should be more flexible in how they handle long-term contracts.

Still, Indiana’s decision to lock up Cignetti shows how far the program has come. After years of mediocrity, the Hoosiers are 8-0, ranked No. 3 nationally, and fresh off a 30-20 upset win over Oregon. The extension not only solidifies Cignetti’s place among the sport’s elite earners but also signals the university’s intent to remain a force in the Big Ten and beyond.

As The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel pointed out, “The highest-paid CFB coaches (as of now) are: 1) Kirby Smart ($13.3M), 2) Ryan Day ($12.6M), 3) Curt Cignetti ($11.6M). What a time to be alive.”

Whether Indiana’s gamble pays off in the long run, however, remains to be seen.