The new WNBA player Caitlin Clark got in an unintentionally funny moment during the WNBA Draft in Brooklyn Monday night. Clark went viral when she appeared in a TikTok with fellow basketball players Angel Reese and Cameron Brink, per USA Today. Clark photobombed the moment, appearing in the background of the social media post.
Brink and Reese were putting together a TikTok with the 1990's hit song Barbie Girl by Aqua playing in the background. The two women showed their transformation from street wear into their formal wear they donned for the draft. Clark appeared in their post, sitting on a couch in the background scrolling on her phone.
WNBA Draft to remember
Clark was picked no.1 at the WNBA Draft, by the Indiana Fever. Clark was widely speculated to be the no. 1 pick, due to her unparalleled success in women's college basketball the last few seasons. Clark averaged nearly 30 points a game in her four-year career at Iowa women's basketball. She led the team to its second consecutive NCAA tournament championship appearance this season. The Hawkeyes lost to South Carolina in the finals.
Clark's Fever team is already selling tickets for games this season like hotcakes. A Fever game in the New York City area against the Liberty is selling out, per the Gothamist, with prices at more than $300. Television ratings for the NCAA women's tournament games this season also saw record highs. The former Iowa women's basketball player even found herself on Saturday Night Live last Saturday, as her popularity continues to grow.
Clark wasn't the only highlight at the WNBA Draft. Several other high-profile players were selected, like Reese and Brink. Reese was taken seventh overall by the Chicago Sky. The forward won a national championship while in college at LSU, under coach Kim Mulkey. This past season, Reese averaged nearly 19 points a game for the Tigers. LSU got knocked out of the NCAA tournament this season by Clark's Iowa team.
Brink was the second player taken in the WNBA Draft Monday, going to the Los Angeles Sparks. The Stanford Cardinal forward averaged 14 points and nine rebounds a game this season. Brink is one of several American women playing in the Team USA 3×3 team camp, per ESPN. She joins the Atlanta Dream's Allisha Gray at the camp.
The WNBA season begins on May 14. Training camps start up on April 28, and pre-season games start on May 3. WNBA fans are very excited to see what happens this season, with such a plethora of new talent joining the league.