Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark can add yet another accomplishment to her resumé. Clark appeared on the NBC comedy show Saturday Night Live on Saturday, during the famous Weekend Update segment. Her appearance drew huge applause from the TV audience. Actor Ryan Gosling was the show's host.
Clark appeared alongside Weekend Update co-host Michael Che during the segment. Clark poked some fun at Che and got the audience laughing during her bit. Clark came on the show with jokes she claimed she had prepared at Che's expense. The basketball player also showed clips of Che making jokes in the past about women's college basketball. The Iowa women's basketball guard then made some more serious comments near the end of the segment. She discussed her life in basketball, and gave Che an autographed apron at the end of the bit.
Caitlin Clark dropped by Saturday Night Live🙌pic.twitter.com/lX6dpOjv0r
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 14, 2024
Clark's action in the NCAA tournament
Clark led her Iowa women's basketball team to the NCAA tournament championship for the second year in a row. The Hawkeyes couldn't come out on top, losing to South Carolina, 87-75. Clark finished the game with 30 points and eight rebounds, playing in the entire contest.
On the season, the Iowa women's basketball star averaged 32 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds. Clark is leaving school and heading for the WNBA. She's widely expected to be picked first in this year's WNBA draft, by the Indiana Fever. Clark made mention of the Fever in her appearance on SNL Saturday.
Clark's expected entrance to the WNBA this summer is causing quite a ruckus in women's basketball. Tickets are selling fast for Fever games this year. In New York City, tickets for a matchup between the Fever and the New York Liberty are selling like hotcakes, per the Gothamist. Prices for the game are as much as $380. Other cities are also seeing increased sales due to the Fever's schedule, including the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.
Clark's reach extends far beyond the basketball court, as proven by her appearance on Saturday Night Live. Her popularity has also led to television commercials and other appearances on television. It wouldn't be surprising to see Clark hosting the popular comedy show SNL at some point, or appearing in movies and other media. The Iowa women's basketball NCAA tournament games also brought in huge ratings for the women's tournament this year, with several million viewers.
The WNBA draft is April 15, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City. The future certainly looks bright for Caitlin Clark.