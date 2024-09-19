Chicago Sky veteran Lindsay Allen praised the impact of WNBA rookies Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese on the league this season, calling their contributions “phenomenal.”

Allen emphasized the high level of basketball talent showcased throughout the WNBA, specifically highlighting Reese's record-breaking season with the Sky.

“Watching the basketball that’s been played this season and the talent that’s been on the floor across the league, it’s been phenomenal,” Allen said, per Doug Feinberg of The Associated Press. “The two rookies, Caitlin and Angel — Angel has been huge for us and has been setting records. The basketball has been at a very, very high level and the interest has been, too.”

Clark and Reese's rookie seasons have been nothing short of transformative for the WNBA, capturing widespread attention from sold-out arenas to skyrocketing television ratings. Clark has set multiple rookie records, including the single-season scoring record with 761 points and becoming the first rookie in WNBA history to post a triple-double. Meanwhile, Reese, a forward for the Sky, broke the league's single-season rebounding record with 446 boards before a wrist injury sidelined her for the remainder of the season.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have brought new eyes to the WNBA

Clark's confidence heading into the playoffs has been a key narrative, with the Fever clinching their first postseason appearance in eight years.

“Once we get there, I think it’ll feel a little more real and, obviously, we’re not just happy to be there,” Clark said.

While Reese's season was cut short, she set several other milestones, including becoming the first rookie with an All-Star Game double-double and breaking the WNBA rookie record for double-doubles in a season with 24. Despite her injury, her dominance on the boards and overall performance has placed her in the middle of the Rookie of the Year conversation, though the Sky’s playoff hopes have dwindled without her.

Allen’s acknowledgment of Clark and Reese's transformative impact on the league underscores how the 2023 rookie class has elevated the WNBA's visibility and fan engagement. From debates about their on-court performances to cultural discussions, the two rookies have captivated audiences in ways reminiscent of the historic Larry Bird-Magic Johnson rivalry. Their presence has fueled the growth of the league, drawing more fans and engagement than ever before.

“We’ve seen just a huge amount of people talking about the WNBA, talking about the Fever,” said Indiana guard Lexie Hull. “I think a lot of that comes from people being invested in the college game and then coming over, following the players they like, following the ’W” and it’s pretty incredible.”