The WNBA Draft is just days away (April 15) and it's widely expected Caitlin Clark will go No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever. She's become a superstar during her college days in Iowa and her superstardom is now heading to the pros. Despite that, she's received some flack from current and former WNBA stars. Now, Jeff Teague defends Clark and even compares her to Michael Jordan.
Jordan will probably take it personally, but Teague believes Clark is the WNBA's version of Michael Jordan. Teague went off on WNBA players bashing Caitlin Clark on the Club 520 Podcast. More specifically, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird.
After calling out Taurasi and Bird, Jeff Teague compares Caitlin Clark entering the WNBA to when Michael Jordan entered the NBA. He makes a strong argument and when you look at it from Teague's point of view, it makes sense.
“This is your Michael Jordan, how Michael Jordan came and saved the league, after Larry and [Magic Johnson]. Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, that's y'all Larry and Magic Johnson. Then MJ came, and he saved the league and took it to a whole new marketing stream. Took it overseas and all that s***. This is why Caitlin Clark is your MJ, y'all were supposed to pump her up. She one of the ones… Yea she's going to come into the W, I'm excited for her to get here, I can't wait to watch her play, and play against her. They were over there hating.”
Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird were rather critical of the Caitlin Clark during their broadcast of the Women's National Championship between Iowa and South Carolina. Neither seemed to pleased with the fact Clark has received so much attention during her college days.
It's become a narrative now that plenty of WNBA stars, especially the women that were part of the historic UConn teams that won 10 titles between the years 2000-2016. It's safe to say that Caitlin Clark is entering the league with a target on her back. But luckily for her, Clark's level of play should keep her at the top of the league.
Caitlin Clark's impact on women's basketball
Caitlin Clark is undoubtedly the face of women's basketball right now and she hasn't even played in the WNBA yet. Her impact in college ball was absolutely massive. She's a major reason why the Women's National Championship game had more views than the Men's. In fact, the championship against South Carolina earned the most views in the last five years for any basketball league.
“South Carolina and Iowa’s National Championship game averaged a record 18.7 MILLION viewers on ABC and ESPN. That's more than any other basketball game—women's, men's, college, or pro—in five years.”
Caitlin Clark will now go pro where her NIL deals will follow her. Additionally, she's going to end up with more endorsement deals and will likely sign a massive shoe deal too. Add her WNBA salary and Clark is in line to make substantially more money after college.
It's unfortunate that a bitterness narrative has formed within the league. Just because the spotlight is on Caitlin Clark it doesn't mean there aren't current and former stars in the WNBA. If anything, Clark's presence is going to help expand the spotlight to other players and teams.
The WNBA is exponentially growing and it's exciting to see how far it can go. Make sure to tune into the WNBA Draft on April 15 at 7:30 P.M. Eastern on ESPN.