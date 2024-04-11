Caitlin Clark proved to be a massive ratings draw in her time at Iowa and now the WNBA fans await to see what interest she will draw in the WNBA. Coming off of a record-setting women's national title game that drew over 18 million viewers, the Indiana Fever have released their national TV schedule. With Caitlin Clark almost guaranteed to be selected first overall by the Fever, Indiana will have 36 of their 40 games nationally televised across ABC, CBS, NBA TV, ESPN, ESPN2, Amazon, CBS Sports Network, and ION.
As expected, Indiana will be on national TV more than any other WNBA team, just barely beating out the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces with 35 and the New York Liberty with 31. The schedule has several standout games such as the Fever's series of games against star-studded Aces and a well-anticipated matchup against Diana Taurasi and the Phoenix Mercury on June 30th on ABC.
Fans are excited at the prospects of the surge tin popularity and intrigue that the WNBA will get with the arrival of Caitlin Clark.
@ChrisPalmerNBA made a brilliant observation, tweeting, “The Indiana Fever will play 36 of their 40 games on national TV this summer in anticipation of drafting Caitlin Clark. That would be good for 4th in the NBA this season. Fever had one game on ESPN last year.”
“the caitlin clark aliyah boston show is must see tv,” tweeted @Teddy_20, ready to see Clark pair with former South Carolina Gamecock and last year's #1 pick Aaliyah Boston.
“Indiana Fever are about to make bank on Caitlins Clark's name,” @DeadlyCyber tweeted.
@darth_b2 noticed that NBA TV would be airing Caitlin Clark games and tweeted, “I see the NBA is about to start collecting that money they have been supplementing the W all these years 12 out of 36 games on NBA TV damn!”
@vanman_1000 believes that Indiana needs to ensure that Caitlin Clark should be the #1 option for the Indiana Fever no matter what because of her massive viewership drawing power, tweeting, “If I’m the WNBA comm. & the Indiana Fever owner, I’m telling Caitlin Clark, u are opt 1,2,&3 & if any player/coach objects, then they can move around! She is the money & u do everything u can to make sure she is successful!! 36/40 nat TV gms is a start!”
“The Caitlin Clark era isn’t even official in the WNBA but teams are moving already moving to larger arenas & Indiana has 90% percent national tv games,” @LL_Nap tweeted.
It appears that all eyes will certainly be glued on the WNBA as Clark makes her transition into the league. The WNBA Draft will take place on April 15 at 7:30 p.m. in Brooklyn, New York, specifically at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. It will be televised on ESPN. The Fever's first regular season game will be against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, May 14th at 7:30 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.