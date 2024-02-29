Fans will have the opportunity to be in attendance for what could be the most star-studded draft in WNBA history. The league announced on Wednesday that the 2024 WNBA Draft will be held on April 15th at the Brooklyn Academy of Music—with fans watching the proceedings in-person for the first time since 2016.
“We are focused on creating elevated events that WNBA fans won't want to miss, at a time when the energy for the WNBA has never been higher,” commissioner Cathy Engelbart said in a statement, per ESPN's Alexa Philippou. “As the official start to the WNBA season, we knew the WNBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm should be transformed into a larger, fan-focused event to celebrate the incredible talent set to enter the draft.
“With the continued support of ESPN, State Farm, and associate partner U.S. Bank, we anticipate hosting a truly memorable evening for WNBA teams and fans and, of course, for the immensely talented athletes for whom this night represents the realization of a dream come true and the commencement of the next phase of their basketball journey.”
Approximately 1,000 tickets will be made available for purchase on March 7th. The draft will be televised on ESPN from 4:30-6:30 p.m. (PT).
Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark is a shoo-in to be selected first overall by the Indiana Fever should she forego her final year of collegiate eligibility. Asked about her future earlier this week, the NCAA's all-time leader in points scored reiterated her current focus solely on the Hawkeyes.
“You know, I’m just focused on this team right now, playing my heart out for Iowa and getting to represent my state every single day,” Clark said, per Angela Moryan of WISHTV8. “That’s what it’s all about. I’m not really too worried about the future. That is what it is. It comes when it comes. Whatever I decide.”
Fellow stars Cameron Brink of Stanford and Angel Reese of LSU also figure to hear their names called early on April 15th. Tennessee's Rickea Jackson, UCONN's Aaliyah Edwards, Utah's Alisaa Pili and South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso are other notable women's college basketball players set to take their talents to the next level.