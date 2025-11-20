The Memphis Grizzlies need no reminders of how thin their margin for error is without Ja Morant. Analytics, film, and the standings have delivered the message every night that the All-Star has missed over the past few years. Fourteen games into a season they thought would reestablish their place in the Western Conference hierarchy, Tuomas Iisalo's Grizzlies instead look like a team missing the singular force who usually tilts the geometry of the floor. Frankly, it seems Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. still miss Steven Adams. Thankfully, Zach Edey is finally ready to fix a few problems.

Morant's brilliance cannot solve every issue, especially those involving screen assists and rim protection. Edey can, and the numbers show exactly where he must step up to keep the Grizzlies afloat until Morant is back. Unfortunately, the numbers paint a clear picture; these Grizzlies are fundamentally broken in the trenches. Even Jaren Jackson Jr. has been missing the massive, stabilizing presence EVP/GM Zach Kleiman drafted to solve a decade-long problem.

Making Ja Morant's life easy

Edey really has one job: make Ja Morant's life easier for 35-40 minutes per game. Without Morant's downhill threat, possessions stall, and the offense lacks rhythm.

27th in Screen Assists (5.5); 25th in Screen Assist Points (13)

Iisalo’s offense needs structure, timing, and pressure. Without a dominant screener, possessions often begin behind schedule. Edey is a world-class screener who creates separation by simply standing still. Morant’s downhill game thrives off that. Jackson Jr.’s pick-and-pop jumper thrives off that. Jaylen Wells can work with the leftover space as a slasher. Memphis had to rely on finesse to create separation, and defenses simply aren’t worried.

With Morant, screens create advantages. Without him, they are a necessity for survival. The Grizzlies had to manufacture every inch without Edey, making Iisalo's job increasingly difficult. Pick-and-roll plays haven't yielded enough helpers due to weak screens. Points generated from screens are underwhelming. Edey must use his massive frame to free up the team’s other ball-handlers, generating any semblance of an advantage in the half-court.

27th in Effective Field Goal (50.9%); 26th in True Shooting (55.8%)

Edey's screens have a knock-on effect for everyone, regardless of Morant's availability. Shot quality has cratered, and so has shot conversion. Players are attempting tougher looks because defenses do not respect any interior threats. They have not had to with Jackson Jr. cycling through five-out wheel positions. Edey flips that dynamic by compressing defenses around the rim and creating natural kick-out gravity. The Grizzlies don’t need him to score 15 a night; they just need him to make defenses flinch.

The Grizzlies rarely utilize the high post effectively (28th in Elbow Touches, 6.6 per game). Edey's touch and passing from the elbow could add a new dimension, facilitating cuts and handoffs that complement Morant's speed. Despite Morant's acrobatic finishes, the team struggles to score efficiently inside (25th in Points in the Paint, 45.8 per game). Edey's post-up game and ability to draw double-teams would open up the paint, giving Morant more driving lanes and boosting overall interior scoring.

Grizzlies getting bullied

The Grind City mantra needs to be retired. Nostalgia is fun, and it helps sell tickets in small markets, but no one on this team is ready to step into Z-Bo's shoes, much less fill in for Adams. Well, not yet. Edey has dealt with a plethora of injuries and will work through a minutes restriction process, but is ready to be the low-block bully the Grizzlies need. Tuomas Iisalo just wants to stop bleeding points due to lackadaisical rebounding.

The team lacks physicality in sealing off opponents (25th in Box Outs, 5.3 per game). Edey's massive frame excels here; his college box-out numbers suggest anchoring the boards solo is a realistic ask from the lottery pick. Even on offense, the Grizzlies struggle to create space (25th in Offensive Box Outs, 1.4 per game) for second-chance points.

28th in Opponent Second-Chance Points (17.5)

This is the most glaring Edey-specific stat as the Grizzlies have been repeatedly punished on the glass. Defensively, the Grizzlies bleed extra points off rebounds. Edey's box-out strength and length would reduce these giveaways and improve transition opportunities. Edey led college basketball in controlling space. He doesn’t need post touches; the Purdue alum needs to end possessions. Iisalo simply does not have another player who can do that consistently.

23rd in Second Chance Points (13.8 per game)

Tied to poor offensive rebounding, Memphis fails to capitalize on misses. Edey's offensive rebounding rate (over 15% in college) would directly translate to more putbacks and second-chance buckets, turning misses into points. The Grizzlies rank near the bottom in crashing the offensive glass (25th in Offensive Rebounding, 10.5 per game), limiting second-chance opportunities. Opponents feast inside (23rd in Opponents' Points in the Paint, 53.9 per game) against Grind City's undersized frontcourt. With Edey patrolling the rim, this number could plummet, as his defensive instincts would challenge layups and force tougher shots.

Zach Edey is itching for revenge

Edey might have won NBA All-Rookie Team honors, but the 7-foot-4 phenom has a long way to go in convincing the critics that Adams has been replaced. The Grizzlies didn't use a top-10 pick on a project after all; they drafted a specific, seasoned senior remedy for their most glaring weaknesses.

22nd in Blocks (4.2)

The Grizzlies lack a consistent rim-protecting presence. Jaren Jackson Jr. is a phenomenal weak-side shot-blocker, but the team needed a stalwart in the middle. Edey’s sheer size and timing make him a formidable last line of defense, allowing Jackson Jr. to roam and create havoc.

28th in Field Goal Percentage (43.5%)

At the most basic level, the Grizzlies can't put the ball in the basket. Ranking near the very bottom in shooting efficiency is a recipe for disaster. Edey's presence as a dominant roll man and post scorer will create higher-percentage shots at the rim, lifting this anemic figure simply by providing an efficient, go-to option.

23rd in Defensive Rating (117.4)

Overall defense has been a sieve, especially inside. The entire defensive system needs a foundation. Edey’s communication and presence as a last line of defense are crucial for organizing the team and establishing a defensive identity that can win close, low-scoring games. Nothing stabilizes a defense like ending possessions and deterring drives. Edey does both. His arrival will not solve every issue, but he is the foundation the scheme has been missing.

Zach Edey was supposed to be the Steven Adams-like antidote to all ills from day one. A paint deterrent. A second-chance machine. A screening hub that could turn Iisalo's motion-heavy system into something dangerous. Instead, the Grizzlies have been forced to survive without him for long stretches due to injuries, surgeries, and rehabs.

Morant's return will revive the offense's heartbeat. Edey's arrival will provide the infrastructure this roster has lacked for years: elite rebounding, screening foundations, rim pressure, interior defense, and simple, physical offense. Individually, this duo can address a few specific issues. Together, they cure them all. The Grizzlies don't just need Ja Morant back. Iisalo needs Zach Edey just as badly and the numbers make that clearer than ever.