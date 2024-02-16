Caitlin Clark has done it again.

On Thursday evening, Iowa women's basketball superstar Caitlin Clark absolutely lit up the rival Michigan Wolverines to the tune of 49 points, 13 assists, and five rebounds in what ultimately turned into a 106-89 home victory for the Hawkeyes over their Big Ten counterparts. With a basket made earlier in the game, Clark had already broken the NCAA women's basketball all-time scoring record, a distinction previously held by Washington Huskies star Kelsey Plum, but little did Iowa fans in attendance know that it was just going to be the beginning of what was to become yet another electric night for the future WNBA superstar on Thursday.

In fact, after the game, Iowa fans showered Clark with a simple, three-word request as the superstar made her way back to the tunnel.

“Iowa fans chanting, ‘One more year! One more year!' to Caitlin Clark,” reported Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

That chant would of course refer to the idea that most pundits have that Caitlin Clark will leave the college basketball world at the end of this season in order to join the ranks of the WNBA, where she would almost assuredly be the number one overall pick. At 22 years old, Clark will have already fulfilled eligibility requirements to be able to take her talents professionally by the end of this season, but that sure didn't stop Iowa fans from trying their luck on Thursday.

The Hawkeyes next take the court next Thursday on the road against Indiana.