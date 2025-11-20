The Philadelphia Eagles just can't shake the drama in 2025. Philadelphia is 8-2 heading into Week 12 and is well positioned to make another run at the Super Bowl this season. But that has not stopped plenty of controversy from swirling around the defending Super Bowl champions.

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce showed his emotions when talking about the drama surrounding QB Jalen Hurts and WR A.J. Brown.

“There are frustrations within a team that build up continually,” Kelce said on Thursday via 94 WIP Sports Radio. “I think Jalen gets a lot of the highlighting of that because he's the quarterback.

Kelce also shared an anecdote about himself and Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson. Apparently the pair did not speak for an entire offseason because of a brief sparring match in the media. Kelce used the example to explain players can have heightening emotions when they're trying hard to win games.

“This thing brings out emotions and sides of people because you all want to win so bad,” Kelce concluded.

The Eagles have been incredibly successful with Hurts over the past few seasons. But there is still trouble in paradise, despite all of their postseason success.

It will be interesting to see if another deep playoff run cools the situation again, if only temporarily.

DeSean Jackson weighs in on Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown Eagles drama

Article Continues Below

Kelce is not the only former Eagles player to weigh in on the situation.

DeSean Jackson spoke about Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown during a recent podcast episode.

“As you can tell, it’s something else going on. And I got a great relationship with him. I respect him. I can’t say it. But I know it’s something else going on… I’ve had situationships with quarterbacks that I didn’t necessarily like. I’m gonna just be honest. And when it ain’t there, it sticks out like a sore thumb,” Jackson said via his House of Action podcast.

Jackson seemed to suggest that Hurts is not liked by some within the Eagles organization. Or at least by Brown himself.

Whatever the case may be, the Eagles need to rally around their teammates if they want to get back to the Super Bowl this season. Otherwise they could rip themselves apart first.

Next up for the Eagles is a Week 12 matchup against the Cowboys.