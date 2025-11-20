The Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings will go head-to-head on Thursday night. However, Memphis is dealing with a number of injury concerns on the roster. Jaren Jackson Jr. is dealing with a right ankle sprain and is among the players listed on the injury report. So, is Jackson playing tonight vs. the Kings?

The Grizzlies are just 4-11 overall heading into the contest. It has been a difficult campaign for the team to say the least. However, the Kings have performed even worse, holding a 3-12 record. Memphis is 12th in the Western Conference while Sacramento is 14th.

The game is a winnable matchup for Memphis — but the injuries will prove to be an obstacle. Here's everything we know about Jaren Jackson Jr.'s injury status for tonight's game vs. the Kings.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s injury status vs. Kings

Jackson is currently listed on the NBA injury report as doubtful to play on Thursday night. With stars such as Ja Morant already out due to injury, Jackson's final status will go a long way toward determining the outcome of the game.

When it comes to the question of if Jaren Jackson Jr. is playing tonight vs. the Kings, the answer is probably not.

Article Continues Below

Grizzlies' injury report

The Grizzlies have a total of six players listed on Thursday's injury report.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (right ankle sprain): Doubtful

Ja Morant (right calf strain): Out

Brandon Clarke (right knee surgery recovery): Out

Ty Jerome (right calf strain): Out

Scotty Pippen Jr. (left great toe surgery recovery): Out

Javon Small (left toe turf toe): Out

Kings' injury report

The Kings were defeated 113-99 by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Thursday's game represents the second of a back-to-back, so Sacramento's injury report has not been released as of this story's publication.