Published November 12, 2022

By James Kay · 2 min read

New York Liberty all-star Sabrina Ionescu had one of the best careers in NCAA basketball history when she was at Oregon. Now, she is returning to the program that put her in the national spotlight.

The program announced that the former WNBA first overall pick will be joining the staff as the director of athletic culture. She will be working for the Ducks on a part-time basis, according to the school’s press release.

“There is no better person I could think of for this position than Sabrina,” said Kelly Graves, who coached Ionescu during her time at Oregon. “Sabrina exemplifies what it means to be an Oregon Duck and she represents everything our program is about. Even in just a part-time capacity, she will have the ability to make an immediate impact on our student-athletes and our program as a whole. She truly is a basketball icon that will be able to connect and develop our players off the court.”

Ionescu also expressed her excitement to return to what she called her other family.

“As a kid growing up in the game, my family helped me develop my passion for basketball and all the values it rewards, “Ionescu said. “When I arrived at Oregon, I joined a new family that embraced those same values and helped me grow even more as a player and as a person. Part of my heart remains in Eugene, and I look forward to cultivating the same family atmosphere for future Ducks in the Oregon women’s basketball program.”

There’s plenty the current members of Oregon’s roster can learn from someone of Ionescu’s caliber. She is the all-time leader in NCAA history, men or women, in career triple-doubles, where she recorded 26 of them. She is also the only player in NCAA history garner 2,000 career points, 1,000 career rebounds and 1,000 career assists.