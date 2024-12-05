The WNBA is one of the fastest growing sports leagues right now. The W experienced record viewership and attendance during the 2024 season, thanks in large part to a stellar rookie class. Now the WNBA is set to expand to 16 teams over the next few years, with one expansion draft scheduled for Friday. More details on another future WNBA squad has just been revealed.

The WNBA announced on Thursday that the Toronto Tempo will be Canada's first team in the league, per a press release. Toronto will be the 14th franchise in the WNBA when they join the league in 2026.

The name Tempo was chosen because it works in both English and French, creating an inclusive brand for Canadian fans.

“Tempo is pace. It’s speed. It’s a heartbeat. And it’s what you feel when you step into the streets of this city, and in the energy of the people who call Canada home,” said Teresa Resch, President of the Toronto Tempo. “As Canada’s WNBA team, I know the Tempo will set our own pace, move at a championship cadence, and inspire people across this country.”

The Tempo will play at Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum starting in the summer of 2026.

Name, logo for new Toronto WNBA team leaked ahead of announcement

It appears that the name and logo for the Toronto Tempo were leaked ahead of Thursday's press release.

Eagle-eyed WNBA fans noticed on Wednesday that the team name on a dropdown menu on the WNBA's official website. This seemed to confirm what the name of the team is, which Thursday's press release confirmed.

The website SportsLogos.net received a copy of the logo from an anonymous WNBA source. They also received what appears to be some branding information related to the logo. The speed lines on the logo are similar to those found on the logos for the Ontario Hockey League. They are also similar to the logos for the Indiana Pacers and Speedway, a North American gasoline company.

The awkward leak of information should not take away from the excitement about the announcement.

It will be interesting to learn more about the Toronto Tempo over the next year.