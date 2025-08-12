Even as several of its biggest stars are absent from the court due to injury, the WNBA continues to see growth in television viewership and fan attendance during the 2025 season.

ESPN broadcasts are drawing slightly higher ratings than at this point last year, while ABC games are up 17%, according to league data. The league has also seen steady support in arenas, bolstered in part by the expansion Golden State Valkyries, who have sold out every home game and are averaging more than 18,000 fans per game, per Doug Feinberg of the Associated Press.

This uptick comes despite the absence of marquee names like Caitlin Clark, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, and Angel Reese, all of whom are currently sidelined with injuries.

Clark, who has missed nearly a month due to a right groin injury, said on a recent episode of Sue Bird’s podcast that she feels a personal duty to be available for fans.

“I’m going to go to every road game no matter what, whether I’m playing or not,” Clark said. “It’s hard because obviously I do feel this responsibility of being out there and playing.”

Indiana has gone 6–2 in Clark’s absence and remains in the playoff mix. Meanwhile, league-leading Minnesota has gone undefeated in three games without Collier, who is recovering from a right ankle sprain. Clark’s timeline for return remains uncertain, while Collier is expected to be back within the next week or two, depending on future evaluations.

New York has struggled without Stewart, who is dealing with a bone bruise in her right knee but has stated she expects to return by the end of the month. Reese’s status remains day-to-day.

While overall reception remains positive, the WNBA has faced a recent stretch of negative headlines as well. Several incidents involving fans throwing sex toys onto the court drew widespread attention earlier this month. Seven known incidents have taken place since July 29, including in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Phoenix and New York. A cryptocurrency meme coin, “Green Dildo Coin,” has claimed responsibility, describing the acts as both marketing and protest, though two suspects arrested have no known connection to the group.

In response, the WNBA is working with local and federal law enforcement to pursue felony charges and long-term bans. Players, coaches and the WNBPA have condemned the incidents as dangerous and rooted in misogyny. Investigations remain ongoing.