The Connecticut Sun might not be the Connecticut Sun for much longer. They recently hired an investment bank to sell the team and relocate, according to Sportico reporters Kurt Badenhausen and Eben Novy-Williams.

The sale comes as a bit of a surprise to outsiders. For WNBA fans, there isn't much surprise here. After all, Connecticut has been under fire for some serious conditions.

One of those was when the Sun shared their practice facility with a birthday party in the playoffs. It left former players Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner dumbfounded.

Not to mention, other teams like the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm have premier facilities. They've set the bar high, and Connecticut has failed to meet it.

Still, relocating would likely be best for the franchise, and a key place could be Boston. The two states are extremely close, and basketball culture in Massachusetts is at a high.

Furthermore, the Sun played a game in the Celtics arena, and had a near sell-out. It wasn't advertised like it should've been, but that's in the past.

Where could the Sun relocate?

There are some options they could move to. As mentioned earlier, one of those could be Boston. The proximity and basketball culture are a major bonus.

However, there's another name that could emerge as a relocation.

Philadelphia.

After Philadelphia was denied a WNBA team, the city of Cleveland was awarded one. It left the city of Brotherly Love upset. Plus, women's basketball in that city specifically would be huge.

Players like Kahleah Copper and Natasha Cloud have Philadelphia roots. It has some of the toughest WNBA players and basketball players, period.

At the end of the day, Connecticut could be on the move. The East Coast could be a predominant landing spot for Connecticut. With cities yearning for a WNBA team, all eyes will be on where they move.

However, where they move remains to be seen.