Tina Charles moved up a spot on one of the WNBA's all-time lists during Monday's matchup between the Connecticut Sun and Seattle Storm.

In 23 minutes of action, Charles put up a stat line of 11 points, four rebounds and two assists. She shot 2-of-5 from the field and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Going into the game, she made 1,405 shots at the line throughout her career. She sat at the 10th spot, needing seven to move up one spot. Charles was successful in her pursuit, going up to the ninth spot after surpassing Lindsay Whalen.

How Tina Charles, Sun played against Storm

Despite Tina Charles' significant feat, the Sun were unable to keep up with the Storm in a 101-85 loss.

The matchup was relatively close as Seattle had a 57-46 lead at halftime. However, the visitors blew the game wide open as they outscored Connecticut 30-12 in the third quarter. This allowed them to maintain a huge advantage that the Sun could not recover from.

The Sun had a difficult time containing the Storm's red-hot shooting. The hosts converted 47.1% of their attempts from three and made 23 shots at the charity stripe with 88.5% accuracy. They also couldn't handle their opponents on the glass 37-26 and 30-20 in assists.

Four players scored in double-digits on Connecticut's behalf, including Charles. Bria Hartley led the way with 17 points and four assists on 4-of-12 shooting overall, including 2-of-4 from downtown. Jacy Sheldon came next with 11 points and three rebounds, while Olivia Nelson-Ododa provided 10 points and six rebounds.

Connecticut fell to a 4-21 record on the season, remaining at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. They are three games behind the Chicago Sky and eight games behind the Washington Mystics.

The Sun will hope to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the New York Liberty on Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET.