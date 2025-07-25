The Connecticut Sun confirmed their commitment to remaining in the state for the 2026 WNBA season, addressing recent speculation about the franchise’s future in an email to season ticketholders on Thursday.

“We know there has been a lot of conversation in the media about the future of the team, but please know that we will be playing the 2026 season here at Mohegan Sun Arena,” the letter read, as reported by Emily Adams of the Hartford Courant.

The announcement follows months of uncertainty surrounding the team’s long-term location. In May, Sportico reported that the Mohegan Tribe, which owns the Sun, had hired an investment bank to explore a potential sale and relocation. That report sparked widespread discussion about the franchise’s fate beyond the 2025 season.

In response to the report, Sun president Jen Rizzotti acknowledged the uncertainty, emphasizing her focus on the current season.

“As far as what the future holds, I’m kind of in some ways along for the ride,” Rizzotti said, per Front Office Sports. “Making sure I’m providing the best scenario that I can right now here in 2025 for these players and thinking about what [Sun coach] Rachid [Meziane] said: ‘Control what I can control.’”

Mohegan Tribe reaffirms commitment to Sun amid relocation interest from neighboring states

Mohegan leadership also addressed the situation in a statement to ESPN's Alexa Philippou, reiterating the organization’s ongoing evaluation of its strategic direction.

“As an organization, Mohegan is consistently evaluating strategic options, investments and capital expenditures,” the statement read. “The CT Sun has had monumental changes over the past 18 months and Mohegan is very proud of the success, increase interest and what remains to be such incredibly community impact off the court as well. The WNBA overall has also seen immense growth in viewership and interest. These are fantastic trends for what is an amazing sport, with extremely dedicated and talented women. Mohegan remains committed to the team’s continued success which includes looking at all strategic options in the best interest of the CT Sun, MTGA and WNBA.”

Meanwhile, the governors of Rhode Island and Massachusetts have publicly expressed interest in bringing a WNBA franchise to their respective states. According to Juliana Lepore of WWLP 22, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee has already met with a potential buyer based in his state, further fueling relocation speculation.

Despite off-court headlines, the Sun continue to navigate a challenging 2025 campaign. Following a 101-86 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night, Connecticut dropped to 3-20 on the season and extended its losing streak to four games.

The Sun will look to rebound on Sunday afternoon when they host the Golden State Valkyrie (10-12) at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBSNN. The game marks the fourth of a six-game homestand that will conclude with back-to-back contests against the defending champion New York Liberty on August 1 and August 3.