Kayla Thornton stood tall when it mattered most. With the game hanging in the balance and the clock ticking down, she buried a dagger three that helped the Golden State Valkyries seal a dramatic 89-81 overtime win against the Los Angeles Sparks on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena.

The game had been a battle from the tip, with both teams trading punches and defensive stops. The Sparks looked like they might escape with a win in regulation until rookie Carla Leite charged down the lane and banked in a game-tying layup with just seconds to spare. That shot forced overtime and gave the packed crowd one more dose of drama.

But in the extra period, the Valkyries locked in.

Veronica Burton broke the ice with a quick field goal to open overtime. Thornton followed with a gritty basket, and Janelle Salaun crashed the glass for a putback that gave Golden State an early edge. With 37.9 seconds left, Thornton sized up her defender, rose from deep, and nailed the three that broke the game wide open.

It was the final blow that Los Angeles could not recover from.

Thornton finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, controlling both ends of the floor with her poise and hustle. Salaun poured in 21 points and eight boards, while Temi Fagbenle added 14 points, 13 rebounds, 4 steals, and 4 blocks in a dominant inside performance. The Valkyries won the rebounding battle 49-34 and shot 87 percent from the line.

For the Sparks, Kelsey Plum led the charge with 24 points and dished out seven assists. She also reached the 1,000-assist milestone in the fourth quarter. Dearica Hamby chipped in with 20 points and nine rebounds, but Los Angeles ran out of gas in overtime. The Valkyries outscored Los Angeles, 11-3, in the final frame, their offense stalling at the worst possible moment.

This win means more for the Valkyries than just another number in the standings. It was their first overtime win in franchise history and a statement of resilience. They had dropped a late lead to the Mercury Phoenix the week before, but responded with a blowout win against the Las Vegas Aces. Monday’s game gave them a 2-1 edge over the Sparks in their season series and reinforced their case as a serious Western Conference threat.

With momentum building, the Valkyries look ahead to their next clash against the Seattle Storm. If Thornton keeps firing and the rest of the squad brings this kind of intensity, Golden State might just be the team to watch down the stretch.