Layshia Clarendon is set to make a powerful return to the WNBA, not on the court, but as a key member of the Golden State Valkyries' broadcast team. The Valkyries announced Clarendon as a studio analyst for their highly anticipated inaugural 2025 season.

This move marks a new chapter for the former All-Star guard, who retired from professional basketball in September 2024 after an impressive 11-year career. Clarendon previously played for multiple teams, including the Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream, and Los Angeles Sparks.

Throughout their career, Clarendon was known not only for their leadership and advocacy but also for their sharp court vision and playmaking skills. Averaging 7.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, the 5'9 guard established themselves as a dynamic floor general. Their All-Star season in 2017 was a testament to their impact on the league, showcasing their ability to lead teams and influence games with poise and precision.

The announcement of Clarendon's role was part of a larger unveiling of the Valkyries' in-arena entertainment team for the 2025 season. The team aims to create an electric atmosphere at Chase Center, featuring Ari Waller as the In-Arena Host, Jamie Coffee as the Public Address Announcer, and resident DJs DJSHELLHEART and DJ LadyRyan. Both DJs are well-known in the Bay Area music scene, bringing high-energy mixes to enhance the game-day experience.

In addition to the broadcast and entertainment team, the Valkyries introduced two new groups that will elevate the live experience. “The Flock,” a high-energy hype team, debuted on May 6, while “Violet Vibes,” a multi-generational dance crew, is set to perform at select games starting May 16. These additions reflect the Valkyries' commitment to delivering an engaging and inclusive game-day atmosphere.

Clarendon expressed their excitement for the new role in an Instagram post, sharing that they got the official word on their birthday. “LETS GOOOOO!!!!!! Got official word on Friday I will be a studio analyst with the Valkyries! Found out on my birthday so that was super cute too! Taurus gang,” Clarendon wrote. They described the past seven months as a “whirlwind of retirement and transformation,” expressing gratitude for the opportunity to continue their connection with the sport.

Clarendon's move to the broadcast booth is set to bring expertise, storytelling, and passion to Valkyries fans. Their deep understanding of the game, combined with a unique perspective as a former player, promises to make the Valkyries' first season even more exciting for WNBA enthusiasts.