The Golden State Valkyries have been a competitive team during their inaugural season in the WNBA, even if their record doesn’t quite show it. In addition to their competitiveness, the Valkyries have had strong home fan support with three straight home sellouts amid their 2-4 overall record. As the team looks to get back in the win column, they might be a little short-handed on Thursday. Veteran guard Tiffany Hayes appeared on the Valkyries’ injury report for their upcoming game against the Phoenix Mercury.

Tiffany Hayes was officially listed as questionable on the injury report for the Valkyries’ road game against the Mercury. She suffered a nose injury during the team’s last game against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. Hayes had been dealing with a facial injury prior to Sunday’s game, and she was sidelined for three straight games before making her return against the Lynx while wearing a face mask.

Hayes’ absence would be a major blow to the Valkyries. The team was starting to gain a little early season momentum before Hayes was sidelined. They went 2-1 before she missed games, and are currently on a three-game losing streak.

Article Continues Below

Hayes was signed by the Valkyries as an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. In the three total games she’s appeared in to this point, she’s playing a little over 19 minutes per while taking around eight shot attempts. She was averaging 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists with splits of 38.5 percent shooting from the field, 30 percent shooting from the three-point line and 100 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Last season’s Sixth Player of the Year, Hayes’ WNBA career has spanned 13 seasons and has included stints with the Atlanta Dream, Connecticut Sun and Las Vegas Aces since being selected by the Dream with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2012 WNBA Draft.

Hayes has previously retired following the 2023 season, but was persuaded to put those plans on hold to play for the Aces.