It began a new era in the WNBA on the West Coast. The Golden State Valkyries started their inaugural season on Friday, leaving an impression that left head coach Natalie Nakase feeling confident

Their first game against the Los Angeles Sparks brought out a sold out crowd, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN. Significantly, the Valkyries played before 18,064 fans, a record for any debut team in their inaugural season. 

Even though the Valkyries lost to the Sparks 84-67, there were some notable moments. Kayla Thornton scored the first basket in franchise history. Veteran player Tiffany Hayes scored a team high 19 points. 

Temi Fagbenie scored 15 points, and Julie Vanloo added 14 points. In addition, it was Vanloo who hit a three-pointer in the game's later stages that had the Chase Center ecstatic. 

Not to be outdone, Bay Area hip-hop legend E-40 gave the crowd a stirring halftime show performance. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and former NBA coach Doc Rivers were in attendance. 

The Valkyries were founded in 2023. The last WNBA to play in the Bay Area was the Sacramento Monarchs. The Valkyries are now the 13th WNBA franchise.

Beyond that, their placement in the league has potential. 

Related Golden State Valkyries NewsArticle continues below
Valkryies head coach Natalie Nakase throws t-shirts into the stands in the fourth quarter during a Golden State Warriors game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center.
Valkyries’ Natalie Nakase gets personal on her historic head coaching debut
Julie Vanloo shooting the ball while on fire while Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry watch
Julie Vanloo sends Stephen Curry message to Steve Kerr during Valkyries inaugural game
Natalie Nakase with green plus signs sprinkled around her
Why Natalie Nakase is encouraged by Valkyries despite opening night loss

The Valkyries could be an expansion success

The increased interest in the WNBA has led to the popping up of expansion teams. The Valkyries could be a successful expansion franchise, particularly given their geographic region.

In other words, the Valkyries play in a city with a vibrant sporting culture. The Warriors are obviously good examples, but there are also the San Francisco Giants and 49ers. 

Each has a strong fan base, which can transfer to the Valkyries. Overall, it helps a new franchise set up shop in an area where professional sports are already popular. 

Furthermore, the Bay Area also has a solid set of values that align with the philosophy. 

 