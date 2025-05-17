May 17, 2025 at 10:44 AM ET

It began a new era in the WNBA on the West Coast. The Golden State Valkyries started their inaugural season on Friday, leaving an impression that left head coach Natalie Nakase feeling confident.

Their first game against the Los Angeles Sparks brought out a sold out crowd, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN. Significantly, the Valkyries played before 18,064 fans, a record for any debut team in their inaugural season.

Even though the Valkyries lost to the Sparks 84-67, there were some notable moments. Kayla Thornton scored the first basket in franchise history. Veteran player Tiffany Hayes scored a team high 19 points.

Temi Fagbenie scored 15 points, and Julie Vanloo added 14 points. In addition, it was Vanloo who hit a three-pointer in the game's later stages that had the Chase Center ecstatic.

Not to be outdone, Bay Area hip-hop legend E-40 gave the crowd a stirring halftime show performance. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and former NBA coach Doc Rivers were in attendance.

The Valkyries were founded in 2023. The last WNBA to play in the Bay Area was the Sacramento Monarchs. The Valkyries are now the 13th WNBA franchise.

Beyond that, their placement in the league has potential.

The Valkyries could be an expansion success .

The increased interest in the WNBA has led to the popping up of expansion teams. The Valkyries could be a successful expansion franchise, particularly given their geographic region.

In other words, the Valkyries play in a city with a vibrant sporting culture. The Warriors are obviously good examples, but there are also the San Francisco Giants and 49ers.

Each has a strong fan base, which can transfer to the Valkyries. Overall, it helps a new franchise set up shop in an area where professional sports are already popular.

Furthermore, the Bay Area also has a solid set of values that align with the philosophy.