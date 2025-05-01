The Las Vegas Aces received some troubling news about a crucial bench player as training camp drew to a close. Center Megan Gustafson suffered an injury to her lower left leg that'll keep her out of action until further notice.

Las Vegas dropped the news just a day before the team's preseason kick-off against the Dallas Wings in Paige Bueckers' rookie debut. There were no details disclosed about what exactly was ailing Gustafson, but the organization did say it would provide updates “as appropriate.”

Gustafson, who plays the backup role for star A'ja Wilson, averaged 3.7 points and 1.9 rebounds across 38 games in her first year with the Aces. Before arriving in Vegas in 2024, the W veteran also played with the Phoenix Mercury, Washington Mystics, and Wings.

The 28-year-old had a career year with the Mercury, putting up 7.9 tallies and 3.9 rebounds per game. Gustafson holds career averages of 4.4 points and 2.5 boards over 151 total games and 12 starts.

The Aces' regular season tips off May 17 on the road against the defending-champion New York Liberty.

Fans baffled by training camp injury trend

Gustafson's injury is just one in a line of ailments that have been piling up since teams first took to the court for the 2025 season. Mystics rookie Georgia Amoore and second-year vet Aaliyah Edwards have been other prominent players that clubs have lost to training camp injuries so far.

“SHUT DOWN TRAINING CAMP I'VE HAD ENOUGH,” one sports fan posted under the announcement of Gustafson's injury on Reddit.

Many had the same question running through their minds: Is there something happening in training camps that's leading to an increase in injuries before the season even starts?

“What the hell is going on with these training camp injuries! I demand an investigation!” a fan jokingly exclaimed. “What are these teams doing in training camp?!?!” someone else added, which got another Reddit user to respond with speculation. “Combination of players either not being loose enough or too loose and playing to keep/earn their spot,” they mused.