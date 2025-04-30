The Washington Mystics ushered in their new era with three lottery picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft. However, one of them may already be out for the season.

Rookie guard Georgia Amoore suffered an ACL injury during Tuesday's practice, per Mystics PR. The No. 6 overall pick and the team will work together to determine rehab options and create a timetable.

Washington drafted Amoore after taking Notre Dame's Sonia Citron at No. 3 and USC's Kiki Iriafen at No. 4. The Kentucky alum was a Women's College Player of the Year finalist last season after averaging 19.6 points on 42.3 percent shooting (33.6 percent 3 PT) with 2.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists. She was also an All-SEC First Team honoree and Second Team All-American.

Before Amoore's stint with the Wildcats last season, she spent four years with Virginia Tech and set a new program record with 656 assists. The 2023 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament MVP is also the third player in Division I women's history with 2,300-plus career points and 800-plus assists.

Amoore was poised to join fellow Australian Jade Melbourne on the point guard depth chart, who she played with growing up. Melbourne spoke highly of the rookie after Monday's practice, via The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland.

“Georgia was always the leader when we played together,” the 22-year-old said. “And she’s actually older than me and now she’s calling me a vet, so it’s just strange. It feels wrong calling her a rookie. It’s awesome to just have, like, a really good friend. I think we can bounce off each other. … Just the fact that we’re both here is crazy. It’s a full-circle moment.”

The Mystics start their preseason slate against the Indiana Fever on Saturday before hosting the Atlanta Dream on May 7. After that, they'll host the Dream again to begin the regular season on May 16 before traveling to face the Connecticut Sun, Golden State Valkyries, Las Vegas Aces, and Phoenix Mercury.