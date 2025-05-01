The Washington Mystics are off to a difficult start, and the WNBA season hasn't started yet. First, Mystics rookie Georgia Amoore suffered an ACL injury weeks after being drafted.

Now, one of their top players, Aaliyah Edwards, was diagnosed with a lower back contusion on Thursday and will be reevaluated in two weeks, per Khristina Williams of the In Case You Missed It with Khristina Williams podcast.

Edwards injured her back during training camp, as the WNBA season is scheduled to start on May 16. She is coming off her first season, averaging 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Edwards was the No. 6 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft out of UConn.

She is known for being one of the most physical players in the league. Edwards is also a top-notch scorer in the paint and at the foul line and is working to become an effective mid-range shooter.

Edwards had a standout first season in the Unrivaled League playing alongside Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. Her team went all the way to the semifinals.

Her brief hiatus just before the season is a temporary setback for a season poised to be her breakout.

Aaliyah Edwards could become the Mystics' best player

Edwards is expected to step up her game in her sophomore season with the Mystics. Her ascendance coincides with the franchise looking to rebuild following a 14-26 season.

She wants to become more of an offensive weapon, not just in her usual sweet spot in the paint. Edwards is banking on taking more shots from mid-range.

She's one of the most effective rebounders and can be a versatile presence at both ends of the floor. In all, she could be their key player, if not their best player.

Furthermore, Edwards will look to grow alongside the other young talent on the Mystics. In particular that of their draft class which include Amoore, Kiki Iriafen, and Sonia Citron.

She also has one year under her belt playing alongside veterans Brittney Sykes and Shakira Austin. The Mystics hired Sydney Johnson as their new coach and Jamila Wideman as their new general manager, who are looking to turn a new leaf.

The way forward would be through revamping a positive team culture, sustaining the veterans, and nurturing the young talent.

Edwards will no doubt play a big role, if she can stay healthy.