Training camps have started around the WNBA and the preseason is right around the corner as the calendar prepares to shift from April to May. The Dallas Wings have already had three days of training camp as of this story's writing. Fortunately for fans, that means a lot of questions can begin to be answered. Today, I will be releasing my first edition of the 2025 Dallas Wings mailbag.

Before we get into the questions that users on X, formerly Twitter, submitted, let's take a look at one specific question that has consistently been asked ever since the Wings drafted Paige Bueckers first overall: Will Bueckers play the point guard position?

It seems as if Bueckers will indeed be the Wings' primary point guard this year. Nothing is official, but Bueckers has often been seen running the point at practices so far.

Paige Bueckers gets the assist. Wings playing some team basketball here.

Bueckers will still play off the ball at times, as Arike Ogunbowale is at her best with the ball in her hands. Bueckers consistently taking the ball up the floor could lead to better scoring opportunities for Ogunbowale, though.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the questions you submitted.

Paige Bueckers ready for 2025 season

my question is for paige bueckers, What are some of your goals and aspirations for your rookie season? – @aslivieiamlivid

Thank you for the question. I am sorry to disappoint, but I am actually not Paige Bueckers, but I can answer this question after speaking with her multiple times this past week.

Paige has made it clear that she is not afraid to lead at the WNBA level. Bueckers knows Ogunbowale is the leader of the team, but running the point will give Bueckers an opportunity to display her leadership as well.

Here is what Bueckers told reporters on Monday about playing the position and accepting the leadership that comes with it:

“Learning a new offense, being a leader on the court, being the quarterback on the court for the offense. Knowing what to call, when to call it. I did some of that in college, I did more of it in high school… But just leaning on the coaching staff for help and questions. Communicating with teammates. Having a great level of communication on the floor obviously helps a lot.”

what do coaches anticipate nalyssa’s role to be? how is teaira looking so far? what are their plans for the 4/5 spot? – @huskytrax5_

Head coach Chris Koclanes did not provide a direct response when asked about NaLyssa Smith's role on the 2025 Wings. He did say that she has been “fantastic” through the first few days of training camp, though.

Smith said she is willing to play any role the team asks of her. She is going to receive an opportunity to prove that she should start. If not, the Wings could start Maddy Siegrist alongside DiJonai Carrington, Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale and Teaira McCowan.

Speaking of McCowan, she has looked fine up to this point. McCowan gives the Wings a reliable presence in the post.

Also, what qualities do you like about Chris as a HC after observing some practice, your thoughts on him as a coach and his values and ideas and how he’s going to execute them – @nailyssahive

Dallas' new head coach Chris Koclanes was a popular name among questions asked. Fans are clearly interested to learn more about him.

Koclanes is known as a defensive-minded coach. He is not a household name, but in a lot of ways the Wings made the right decision by bringing him in.

Dallas' defense ranked last in defensive rating last year (more on that later). The Wings clearly needed to change something. They brought in multiple players to help on that end of the floor, and the Koclanes addition guarantees that changes will at least be attempted.

With Ogunbowale and Bueckers on the roster, Dallas is going to score the basketball. If the team is going to improve from last year's challenging campaign, though, defense will be the answer.

Koclanes seems like a fine coach. He's been positive up to this point, and the players seem to respect him.

DiJonai Carrington set to play pivotal role

What immediate impact do you see or expect some of the new instinctually defensive minded players that have that energy like d carrington or m scott bringing to the wings for a team that was last (or close to being cant remember) in defense in 2024? – @nailyssahive

DiJonai Carrington is going to be the Wings' all-around X-factor in 2025. Her defensive intensity is going to prove to be of the utmost importance. Carrington was also seen shooting in the same group as Ogunbowale and Bueckers at practice on Tuesday, suggesting that she could be one of the team's more reliable scoring options.

Madison Scott was selected 14th overall by the Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft. It remains to be seen how many minutes she will receive in her rookie year, but Scott could certainly impact the defense in a positive manner if given the opportunity.

Individual people aside, what differences have you noticed between this pre-season and prior years? Could be basketball related but doesn’t necessarily have to be (like media, engagement, team energy, front office involvement etc) – @sportsfan6718

Media has increased with Bueckers' arrival. Even last season, though, media saw a boost as the WNBA gained more popularity.

People may forget, but the Wings were fresh off a deep postseason run heading into 2024, so there was positive energy early in the year. Injuries ultimately derailed the '24 campaign for the Wings, though.

In 2025, there is even more energy with the new-look roster. Bueckers, the No. 1 overall pick, is obviously receiving plenty of attention, but the Wings' all-around change has led to a new culture. Dallas has a new head coach, general manager, and many new players.

This is a different team than last year, and that may be for the best.

Arike Ogunbowale is a consistent Wings superstar

Thoughts on Arike right now compared to last year – @blahazu

Arike Ogunbowale is one of the most consistent players in the WNBA. She isn't going to change. With that being said, things are changing around her.

Ogunbowale's co-star over the past few seasons was Satou Sabally. Arike hasn't had a star in the backcourt in a while. With Bueckers joining the team, though, Ogunbowale should benefit.

Arike won't have to consistently create plays for herself. Additionally, she can shoot off the catch on a more regular basis. It would not be surprising to see Ogunbowale increase her shooting efficiency in 2025.

I'd like to know how Wings' coach and management see Mai Yamamoto. With preseason game vs. Toyota, her team in WJBL, scheduled, I'm wondering if they might have any basketball or marketing alliance strategy for Japan. – @dekacop

Japanese women's basketball player Mai Yamamoto signed a training camp contract with the Wings in the offseason. She has played for the team the Wings will go head-to-head with in their preseason opener on May 10, the Toyota Antelopes.

The game projects to be quite exciting. As for Yamamoto, she could earn a role as a backup guard on the roster. There are many guards competing for spots on the 2025 Wings, however, so she will need to play at a high level in the preseason.