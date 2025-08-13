Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink appears to be dealing with a lower-body issue in Tuesday night's LA home game against the reigning WNBA champions New York Liberty at Crypto.com Arena.

Brink was reportedly not on the Sparks bench when play started in the second half, according to Justin Russo.

“Cameron Brink is not on the bench as play begins in the third quarter,” shared Russo in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, Brink was seen getting her ankle taped up in the second quarter, as noted by Edwin Garcia of

Silver Screen and Roll.

The good news, however, is that the former Stanford Cardinal star has already returned to the bench, an encouraging sign for the Sparks and the team's fans. Brink came back to the bench with a little over six minutes left in the third period, per Russo in another X update.

Brink is still trying to find her rhythm and establish her footing in the 2025 WNBA regular season after spending a long time recuperating from a season-ending injury she suffered in her rookie season in 2024. She only played in six games last season, as she had to miss the rest of the campaign because of a devastating torn ACL injury.

Brink only made her 2025 WNBA debut late July, scoring five points to go with three rebounds, a steal and a block in 14 minutes of action against the Las Vegas Aces at home. The Sparks are still managing her minutes, and that can continue to be the case after an apparent ankle issue emerged in the Liberty game. Brink entered the clash against New York with averages of 7.0 points, 3.7 boards, and 2.2 steals through six games in the 2025 season.

After four seasons with Stanford during her college basketball career, Brink turned pro in 2024, with the Sparks selecting her second overall in that year's WNBA draft — behind Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark.

As for the Sparks, they have picked up the pace of late, having won four of five games going into the meeting with the Liberty. Los Angeles is still on the outside looking in of the WNBA playoff picture, sitting in ninth place in the standings entering Tuesday.